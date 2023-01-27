Suspicious package shuts down part of Wytheville's East Main Street

A section of Wytheville's East Main Street was shut down on Friday afternoon as police investigated a suspicious package in a mailbox, according to the Wytheville Police Department.
Officers appeared to be concentrating their search around the Truist Bank branch located at 1055 East Main Street.
We'll have more information as it becomes available.
