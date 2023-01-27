 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece top story breaking

Suspicious package shuts down part of Wytheville's East Main Street

  • 0

A section of Wytheville's East Main Street was shut down on Friday afternoon as police investigated a suspicious package in a mailbox, according to the Wytheville Police Department.

Officers appeared to be concentrating their search around the Truist Bank branch located at 1055 East Main Street.

We'll have more information as it becomes available.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular