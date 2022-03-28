 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $112,900

  • Updated
Brick Ranch Home in walking distance to Wythe County Schools! Features 2 bedroom 1 bath with heat pump, new plumbing, painted brick, 200 amp electrical box, new metal roof, basement and situated on a nice level lot with good views. Conveniently located to medical facilities, shopping, schools and much more.

