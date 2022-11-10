LIBRARY NOTEBOOK: Learn about Libby

“A Snake Falls to Earth” by Darcie Little Badger is featured on the Libby app as the Big Library Read Book club. This book is available in e-book and e-audio book format with no waiting.

The Libby app allows patrons of the Wythe County Public Library to borrow e-books, audiobooks, magazines, and more for free! Libby is the newer library reading app by OverDrive,

Want to join the book discussion of this featured book? Access to the global discussion is available through the Libby app or the website. You do need an active library card to download this title and others.

New to our Libby app are magazines and access to Kanopy. an on-demand streaming video platform for public libraries, colleges and universities. Check out all the magazines available, there are a large number.

Another library option is OverDrive, a digital distributor of e-books, audiobooks, online magazines and streaming video titles.

There are always new OverDrive books, and some library orders in the consortia every month. These are usually listed on the OverDrive Southwest VA public Libraries. under the heading of "Just Added." Here are some of the latest additions through the Wythe County Public Library:

“As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow” by Zoulfa Katouh; “The Best of Us: Sullivan’s Crossing Series, Book 4” by Robyn Carr; “Bone Weaver” by Aden Polydoros; “The Complete Autumn and Winter Cookbook” by America’s Test Kitchen; “The Cruelest Month” by Louise Penny; “The Curanderx Toolkit” by Atava Garcia Swiecicki; “The Dragon’s Promise” by Elizabeth Linn & Emily Woo Zeller; “The Family Upstairs” by Lisa Jewell; “Foul Lady Fortune” by Chloe Gong; “The Future is Fungi” by Michael Lim and Yun Shu; “How to Marry a Marquis” by Julia Quinn; “In the Land of Dead Horses” by Bruce McCandless III; “The Ink Black Heart” by Robert Galbraith; “Journey of the Pharaohs” by Clive Cussler & Graham Brown; “Last One to Die” by James Loscombe; “The Lies That Bind” by Emily Griffin; “Lightlark” (Book 1) by Alex Aster; “Magpie Murders” by Anthony Horowitz; “The Milky Way: An Autobiography of Our Galaxy” by Moiya Me Tier; “Modern Jewish Comfort Food” by Shannon Sarna; “Murder by the Book” by Lauren Elliott & Karen White; “Murder in the First Edition” by Lauren Elliott & Karen White; “An Offer from a Gentleman: Bridgerton Series, Book 3” by Julia Quinn; “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng; “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton; “Prologue to Murder” by Lauren Elliott & Karen White; “The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams” by Stacy Schiff; “The Silkworm” by Robert Galbraith; “Storm in a Teacup: The Physics of Everyday Life” by Helen Czerski; “Ultimate Crochet History” by Kristi Simpson; “A Venom Dark and Sweet Book of Tea Series” by Judy I. Lin, Nancy Wu & Joshua Chang; “Where the Sky Begins” by Katie Powner; “Wine Wars II: The Global Battle for the Soul of Wine” by Mike Veseth; “The Work: Recipes and Techniques” by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt; “The Year of the Puppy: How Dogs Become Themselves” by Alexandra Horowitz.

Programs at the Wythe County Public Library in the week ahead include a class on computer and internet basics on Monday from 4:19 to 5:19 p.m. (call 276-228-4951 to sign up); Dungeons and Dragons gaming Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.; Turkey Tales Storytime on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m.; Tweens and Teens games Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m., and the Twisted Stitchers knitting group hosted at the library Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. Also: Giving Thanks After School Storytime at the Rural Retreat Public Library on Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m.

In addition to all the electronic options offered, here is the newest list of physical items ready for checkout at the Wythe County Public Library:

Fiction: “Red, White & Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston; “Murder on a Girls’ Night Out” by Anne George (mystery); “A Killing in Gold” by Ralph Cotton (large print), “The Awoken” by Katelyn Howes (sci-fi); “Axle Bust Creek” by John Shirley (western); “The Lost Girls of Willowbrook” by Ellen Marie Wiseman; “The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty Volume One” by George R. R. Martin; “Leech” by Hiron Ennes; “Standing By the Wall: The Collected Slough House Novellas” by Mick Herron; “One Dark Window” by Rachel Gillig; “Triple Cross” by James Patterson; “Moon Girl” by Amy Reeder (graphic novel); “Marmee” by Sarah Miller; “The Bookshop of Secrets” by Mollie Rushmeyer; “The Dark Room” by Lisa Gray; “Because I Could Not Stop for Death” by Amanda Flower (mystery); “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover; “

Non-Fiction: “Building a Future” by Amy Clipston (large print); “Waging a Good War: A Military History of the Civil Rights Movement” by Thomas Ricks; “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir” by Matthew Perry; “Bad Vibes Only: (And Other Things I Bring to the Table): Essays” by Nora McInerny; “Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure” by Rinker Buck; “The Large Hadron Collider: The Extraordinary Story of Higgs Boson and Other Stuff That Will Blow Your Mind” by Don Lincoln; “Complete National Parks of the United States: 440+ Parks, Monuments, Battlefields, Scenic Trails,” Historic Sites, Recreation Areas, Seashores, and More” by Mel White; “The Light of Our Lives: My Time with Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s Battle for Democracy, and What It Means for the World” by Iulia Mendel; “Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop’s Battle for America’s Soul” by Michael Fanone; “The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams” by Samuel Adams; “All That Is Wicked: A Gilded Age Story of Murder and the Race to Decode the Criminal Mind” by Kate Dawson; “What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia” by Elizabeth Catte;

DVDs: “Orphan” “The Invitation,” “The Innocents: De uskyldige,” Bullet Train,” “Fall,” “The Thing About Pam: The Complete Series,” “Nope,” “Orphan First Kill.”

Young Readers: “Charge of the Army Eternal” by J. Torres.

