Rocky Gap native joins Bland County Sheriff's Office

Brian Lawson is back home – at least during his working hours.

After more than two decades with the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, the veteran lawman has joined the Bland County Sheriff’s Office as an investigator.

The Rocky Gap native started on Oct. 17.

“We’re just super excited about him being here,” Sheriff Jason Ramsey said. “…(He’s) a huge asset for the county.”

According to Ramsey, Lawson’s certifications will allow him to train county deputies and provide outreach to the community with free concealed weapons classes and church security assessments.

He’s already worked with local deputies through Wythe County’s tactical team.

“He’s always just been there to help us in Bland,” Ramsey said.

During his career, Lawson has taken on a variety of law enforcement roles, including criminal investigator, patrol lieutenant, K9 handler and more. He’s been trained in everything from dealing with active shooters to firearms instruction.

He teaches firearms and defensive tactics at Wytheville Community College, and runs a weapons training and security business called WytheTac.

The 1992 Rocky Gap High School graduate said he was happy to be seeing some familiar faces in his new job.

“It’s been like a little bit of a homecoming,” he said. “It’s been awesome.”

With Lawson’s hiring, the county now has 12 full-time deputies, including two school resource officers. The department still has one full-time position to fill.

Lawson joins three other officers who formerly worked in Wythe.

Jeffrey Simmons can be reached at 228-6611, extension 572, or jsimmons@wythenews.com.