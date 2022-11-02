 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Library Corner

Library Corner: Meet Sassy the Saltville turtle

  • 0
Library Corner Sassy

Saltville Branch staff members Kristin Wheeler, left, and Kris Sheets show off Sassy.

 SPorter

Starting with this column, the Smyth County Public Library (SCPL) will provide readers of the Smyth County News & Messenger with regular updates on library programs, events, and issues related to your library system. We would love to hear from you and would be happy to address any issues of interest to you. Some of the topics we plan to cover in upcoming columns include the importance of early childhood literacy, the basics of telehealth, and local history resources available at SCPL.

So on to Sassy! The Saltville Branch library was approached in September by a member of the community who needed to find a new home for the family’s turtle, a yellow-bellied slider. After confirming that it’s legal for us to own a Virginia native species received as a gift, Branch Manager Kris Sheets accepted the donation and set up Sassy’s tank in the Saltville branch.

Sassy has been a big hit with patrons young and old. One community member even dropped off some dead bugs for her this week. Sassy is equally interested in our patrons and swims to the side of her tank in response to visitors.

People are also reading…

So next time you’re in Saltville, please stop in and meet our newest staff member, Sassy the Saltville turtle.

Rose Likins is the director of the Smyth County Public Library. Reach her at rosel@scplva.net.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grand jury returns indictments

Accused of crimes ranging from shoplifting to strangulation, individuals from Wythe County and beyond will now face trial following an Oct. 17…

Halloween Happenings

Halloween Happenings

Halloween is getting closer, and in Wythe, Smyth, Bland and beyond, there are numerous opportunities to get your fright on. And they are happe…

Grace Lutheran turns 150

Grace Lutheran turns 150

Rural Retreat’s church on the hill, Grace Lutheran Church, will celebrate its 150th anniversary Sunday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m. at the church, 514…