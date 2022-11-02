Library Corner: Meet Sassy the Saltville turtle

Starting with this column, the Smyth County Public Library (SCPL) will provide readers of the Smyth County News & Messenger with regular updates on library programs, events, and issues related to your library system. We would love to hear from you and would be happy to address any issues of interest to you. Some of the topics we plan to cover in upcoming columns include the importance of early childhood literacy, the basics of telehealth, and local history resources available at SCPL.

So on to Sassy! The Saltville Branch library was approached in September by a member of the community who needed to find a new home for the family’s turtle, a yellow-bellied slider. After confirming that it’s legal for us to own a Virginia native species received as a gift, Branch Manager Kris Sheets accepted the donation and set up Sassy’s tank in the Saltville branch.

Sassy has been a big hit with patrons young and old. One community member even dropped off some dead bugs for her this week. Sassy is equally interested in our patrons and swims to the side of her tank in response to visitors.

So next time you’re in Saltville, please stop in and meet our newest staff member, Sassy the Saltville turtle.