From left to right are Josie Rivers, Cherie Davis, Amanda Shires, Allison Myers and Amber Cook at the Nashville Premiere of ETSU's documentary "NURSE: Empathy Heals" at Belcourt Theatre on Oct. 21 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ETSU "Nurse: Empathy Heals" Premiere Screening
CEO of Ballad Health Alan Levine speaks at the Nashville Premiere of ETSU's documentary "NURSE: Empathy Heals" at Belcourt Theatre in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ETSU "Nurse: Empathy Heals" Premiere Screening
From left to right are Dr. Brian Noland, Amanda Shires, Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell and Alan Levine at the Nashville Premiere of ETSU's documentary "NURSE: Empathy Heals" at Belcourt Theatre on Oct. 21 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ETSU "Nurse: Empathy Heals" Premiere Screening
The experiences of nurses and the essential role of empathy in healthcare took center stage Oct. 21 at Nashville’s Belcourt Theatre during a special screening of “NURSE: Empathy Heals.” The documentary shares nurses’ personal stories, offering a closer look at the emotional demands of caregiving and the people behind patient care.
When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their …
From left to right are Josie Rivers, Cherie Davis, Amanda Shires, Allison Myers and Amber Cook at the Nashville Premiere of ETSU's documentary "NURSE: Empathy Heals" at Belcourt Theatre on Oct. 21 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ETSU "Nurse: Empathy Heals" Premiere Screening
From left to right are Dr. Brian Noland, Amanda Shires, Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell and Alan Levine at the Nashville Premiere of ETSU's documentary "NURSE: Empathy Heals" at Belcourt Theatre on Oct. 21 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ETSU "Nurse: Empathy Heals" Premiere Screening