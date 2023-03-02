Wytheville Community College is sponsoring its free monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree featuring Whitetop Mountain Band and Cabin Creek Bluegrass Band on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 7 p.m.

The Jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus located at 1000 East Main Street in Wytheville.

The Whitetop Mountain Band is a family-based, old-time band from the highest mountains of Virginia. The band includes Emily Spencer on banjo and vocals; Martha Spencer on guitar, fiddle, banjo, and vocals; Kilby Spencer on fiddle; Ersel Fletcher on guitar and vocals; and Debbie Bramer on bass.

Hailing from Smyth County, Virginia, the award-winning Cabin Creek Bluegrass Band features Christa Shirley on fiddle, Tim Lewis on banjo, Carrol Shores on guitar, N.R. Taylor on dobro, Will Eller on bass, and Jack Wells on mandolin.

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to help defray the travel expenses of the bands.