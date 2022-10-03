Marion man indicted on rape charges

A 33-year-old Marion man accused of raping a teenage relative has been indicted by a Smyth County grand jury.

Marcus Evan Conrath was arrested in February after the relative told police that Conrath had sex with her twice during the previous two days and had been doing so since she was 11 years old.

According to court documents, Conrath admitted to Smyth County investigators that he’d had sexual encounters with the teen, saying that she had agreed to have sex with him, and that he felt bad afterward.

During its September meeting, the grand jury indicted Conrath on two counts of rape and one count of forcible sodomy. He is scheduled for a court appearance on Oct. 12.

The grand jury also indicted a 41-year-old Saltville man on abduction and grand larceny charges.

In a criminal complaint filed in the matter, Saltville Officer N.S. Call wrote that she responded to the residence on British Row in reference to a 911 hang-up call. At the residence, a woman told her that James Anthony Boardwine had taken her keys and would not let her leave the home. The woman told the officer that when she started walking from the home, Boardwine got into her car and drove it to the Dollar General, where he parked, and later began to follow her.

Boardwine is scheduled for a court appearance Oct. 24.

Also indicted during the grand jury session was a 27-year-old Marion woman accused of embezzling large quantities of money from the Automotive Connection in Atkins.

According to search warrants filed in the investigation, Jessica Lynn DeBord was an employee at the used car dealership and admitted to investigators that she’d taken money from the business. The investigation began after the owner of the business noticed an unauthorized payment of $7,499.55 from the business account made in early 2021.

Smyth County Capt. Bill Eller wrote in one of the search warrants that the investigation uncovered that a number of deposits into the business account had been short by part or all of the cash portions of the deposit.

DeBord was indicted on 10 counts of embezzlement. According to the indictments, the embezzlement began as early as February 2017 and continued through August 2021.

Court proceedings will be scheduled once DeBord is served with the warrants.

Others indicted during the September grand jury term include:

Derek Allen Blackwell, 34, of Marion. Blackwell was indicted on three counts failure to register as a sex offender, two counts possession of 10 or more grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count failure to appear in court.

Timothy James Huffman, 31, of Marion, was indicted on a third-offense assault and battery of a family member charge.

Chad Bradley Loudermilk, 37, of Dayton, Tennessee, was indicted on two counts grand larceny, two counts credit card theft and one count attempted grand larceny.

Daniel Lilburn Frye, 39, of Saltville, was indicted on grand larceny and destruction of property charges.

Laurell Abdel Hale, 33, of Marion, was indicted on a destruction of property charge.

Jeffery Lee Freeman, 34, of Marion, was indicted on a charge of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Mark Wayne Puckett, 52, of Roanoke, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute charge.

Vincent Pernell Kyle, 53, of Wytheville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Jeremy Wayne Roop, 38, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Those indicted will stand trial in Smyth County Circuit Court.