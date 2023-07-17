Mazie Kennedy of Rural Retreat had a fine night of riding Saturday in an NBHA04 barrel event at the JM Stables near Crockett. She placed first among 22 entries in Teen 1D an had several other fine rides. The big event drew 52 entries in Open barrels and quite a few beginner and Pee Wee riders as well.
Kennedy has big night
- Donald Trausneck
