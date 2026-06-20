ETSU researchers help uncover hidden Black settlement Jun 20, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Drone footage of the site. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save East Tennessee State University researchers are helping uncover a largely hidden chapter of American history through a groundbreaking project in the Adirondack Mountains of New York.kAmt2C=:6C E9:D J62C[ t%$& 86@D4:6?46D 724F=EJ >6>36CD sC] t:=66? v] tC?6?H6:? 2?5 $E6G6? y@?6D A2CE?6C65 H:E9 C6D62C496CD 7C@> $E2E6 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 }6H *@C< 2E !@ED52> 2?5 9:DE@C:2?D 7C@> E96 p5:C@?524< tIA6C:6?46 >FD6F> E@ FD6 25G2?465 {:sp# E649?@=@8J :? D62C49 @7 6G:56?46 E:65 E@ %:>3F4E@@[ 2 >:5\`g__D D6EE=6>6?E 6DE23=:D965 7@C 7C66 q=24< p>6C:42?D ?62C AC6D6?E\52J {2<6 !=24:5]k^AmkAm%96 AC@;64E 4@>3:?6D 4FEE:?8\6586 C6>@E6 D6?D:?8 E649?@=@8J H:E9 9:DE@C:42= 2?5 2C4926@=@8:42= C6D62C49 E@ =@42E6 EC246D @7 9@>6D[ C@25D[ 72C>D 2?5 @E96C D:8?D @7 =:76 E92E 92G6 =@?8 366? C64=2:>65 3J 56?D6 p5:C@?524< 7@C6DED]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Virginia budget leaders reach 'agreement in principle' for deal Smyth County deputy saves man's life These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. 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