Bland County Athletes of the Week

Nate Nolley
Nate is chosen for the first time for his play in two games last week. He scored a total of 27 points as he hit 11 of 22 shots from the floor with five three-pointers. He was also credited with three rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one blocked shot in the two games.
McKenzie Tindall
McKenzie is chosen for the second time after she scored 25 points in two games after hitting 11 of 25 shots, including a three-pointer, and adding two free throws. She was also credited with a total of 17 rebounds to go along with eight steals and three assists.