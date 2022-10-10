Area Livestock Market Reports

Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: October 8, 2022

Total Number of Head: 1275

Total Sales: $974,528.26

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 1101

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 80.00 to 205.00 AVG: 171.00

401-600 lbs 95.00 to 205.00 AVG: 177.00

601-800 lbs 20.00 to 170.00 AVG: 150.00

801-1199 lbs 100.00 to 150.00 AVG: 125.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 40.00 to 199.00 AVG: 197.00 401-600 lbs 27.00 to 193.00 AVG: 164.00

601-800 lbs 100.00 to 163.00 AVG: 137.00

801-1199 lbs 74.00 to 112.00 AVG: 89.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 60.00 to 180.00 AVG: 150.00

401-600 lbs 40.00 to 179.00 AVG: 132.00

601-800 lbs 50.00 to 132.00 AVG: 120.00

801-1199 lbs 71.00 to 115.00 AVG: 94.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 110

COWS: 28.00 to 83.00 AVG: 61.00

BULLS: 80.00 to 111.00 AVG: 98.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 8 Sold by Head 65.00 to 150.00

SHEEP: Number of Head: 8 Sold by Pound 138.00 to 172.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 7 50.00 to 300.00 AVG: 150.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 6 550.00 to 1300.00 AVG: 875.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 26 475.00 to 1100.00 AVG: 800.00

BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 2 750.00 to 1100.00 AVG: 925.00

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND: Number of Head: 1 59.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Thu Oct 6, 2022

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 374 head

Feeder Steers 101 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

300- 400 180.00

400- 500 175.00-186.00

500- 600 158.00

600- 700 149.00-151.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

400- 500 178.00

500- 600 164.00

600- 700 146.00

Feeder Heifers 159 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

300- 400 138.00

400- 500 148.00-153.00

500- 600 132.00

600- 700 111.00-116.00

700- 800 135.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

300- 400 132.00

400- 500 159.00

500- 600 134.00

600- 700 109.00

Feeder Bulls 114 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

300- 400 185.00

400- 500 171.00

500- 600 145.00

600- 700 109.00

700- 800 93.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

300- 400 175.00

400- 500 173.00-179.00

500- 600 145.00

600- 700 110.00

700- 800 91.00-92.00

Slaughter Cattle 147 head

Slaughter Cows 132 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

1200-1600 70.00-75.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 70.00-78.00

1200-2000 68.00-75.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 76.00-80.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

850-1200 55.00-62.00

Slaughter Bulls 15 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1500-2500 85.00-95.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1500-2500 101.00-110.00

Cows Returned To Farm 17 head

Medium and Large 1-2, 2 years to aged, 2-8 months bred

900-1500 610.00-975.00 per pair

Cows With Calves At Side 2 pair

Medium and Large 1, 3-8 years old with calves 75-250 lbs

1000-1300 1200.00-1450.00 per pair

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786-3947

Tri-State VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Fri Sep 30, 2022

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 987 head

Feeder Steers 400 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 131.00-140.00

300- 400 181.00-185.00

400- 500 155.00-199.00

500- 600 151.00-190.00

600- 700 128.00-165.00

700- 800 132.00-175.00

800- 900 130.00-140.00

900-1000 120.00

1000-1100 113.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 150.00

300- 400 150.00-172.00

400- 500 165.00-195.00

500- 600 126.00-143.00

600- 700 130.00-168.00

700- 800 130.00-171.00

800- 900 125.00

Feeder Holstein Steers 12 head

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

300- 400 115.00

400- 500 115.00-133.00

600- 700 111.00

900-1000 120.00-129.00

Feeder Heifers 475 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 117.00-121.00

300- 400 121.00-145.00

400- 500 110.00-149.00

500- 600 120.00-155.00

600- 700 116.00-137.00

700- 800 131.00-140.00

800- 900 127.00-142.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 123.00

300- 400 120.00-135.00

400- 500 100.00-144.00

500- 600 126.00-141.00

600- 700 100.00-145.00

700- 800 108.00-112.00

800- 900 100.00

Feeder Bulls 100 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

200- 300 137.50

300- 400 150.00-194.00

400- 500 160.00-180.00

500- 600 120.00-168.00

600- 700 120.00-142.00

700- 800 120.00-132.00

800- 900 116.00

900-1000 100.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

200- 300 130.00

300- 400 150.00

400- 500 135.00-191.00

500- 600 120.00-150.00

600- 700 130.00-141.00

700- 800 116.00-139.00

Slaughter Cattle 210 head

Slaughter Cows 145 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 68.00-72.00

1200-1600 70.00-79.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 81.00-87.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 70.00-79.00

1200-2000 78.00-80.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 81.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750- 850 58.00-62.00

850-1200 60.00-70.00

Slaughter Bulls 65 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 93.00-97.00

1500-2500 98.00-110.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 105.00-108.00

1500-2500 112.00-115.00

Cows Returned To Farm 1 head

Medium and Large 1, 5 years old

1650 1300.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 4 pair

Medium and Large 1, 5-10 years old with calves 25-500 lbs

1000-1500 700.00-1700.00 perp air

Calves Returned To Farm 4 head

Black Bulls

100+ 147.00-158.00

