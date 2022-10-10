 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Livestock Market Reports

  • 0
Livestock Markets
Betty Munsey/For the Bland County Messenger

Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: October 8, 2022

Total Number of Head:         1275

Total Sales:  $974,528.26

            STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE:     Number of Head:  1101

STEERS :                                 

                           200-400 lbs    80.00             to         205.00             AVG: 171.00

             401-600 lbs     95.00                         to         205.00             AVG: 177.00   

                           601-800 lbs    20.00             to         170.00             AVG: 150.00

                         801-1199 lbs  100.00                         to         150.00             AVG: 125.00

               BULLS:

                                                200-400 lbs       40.00             to         199.00             AVG: 197.00                                                    401-600 lbs       27.00             to         193.00             AVG: 164.00

601-800 lbs     100.00             to         163.00             AVG: 137.00

801-1199 lbs     74.00             to         112.00             AVG:   89.00

                                                                         

                             HEIFERS:    

                                                         200- 400 lbs         60.00             to         180.00             AVG: 150.00

                                                401-600 lbs       40.00            to         179.00             AVG: 132.00

                                                601-800 lbs       50.00            to         132.00             AVG: 120.00  

                                                          801-1199 lbs       71.00             to         115.00             AVG:   94.00

            SLAUGHTER CATTLE:              Number of Head: 110 

                        COWS:             28.00                           to           83.00             AVG: 61.00

             

                        BULLS:             80.00               to         111.00             AVG: 98.00                             

           

GOATS:                                               Number of Head: 8      Sold by Head      65.00  to   150.00

SHEEP:                                                Number of Head: 8      Sold by Pound   138.00   to   172.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD:   Number of Head: 7      50.00    to     300.00   AVG: 150.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD:    Number of Pairs: 6     550.00   to   1300.00   AVG: 875.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD:        Number of Head: 26   475.00   to   1100.00   AVG: 800.00

BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD:           Number of Head: 2     750.00   to   1100.00   AVG: 925.00        

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND:        Number of Head: 1       59.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

  Weekly Auction for Thu Oct 6, 2022

  All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

   Feeder Cattle   374 head

   Feeder Steers   101 head

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

       300- 400          180.00

       400- 500   175.00-186.00

       500- 600          158.00

       600- 700   149.00-151.00

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

       400- 500          178.00

       500- 600          164.00

       600- 700          146.00

   Feeder Heifers   159 head

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

       300- 400          138.00

       400- 500   148.00-153.00

       500- 600          132.00

       600- 700   111.00-116.00

       700- 800          135.00

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

       300- 400          132.00

       400- 500          159.00

       500- 600          134.00

       600- 700          109.00

   Feeder Bulls   114 head

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

       300- 400          185.00

       400- 500          171.00

       500- 600          145.00

       600- 700          109.00

       700- 800           93.00

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

       300- 400          175.00

       400- 500   173.00-179.00

       500- 600          145.00

       600- 700          110.00

       700- 800     91.00-92.00

   Slaughter Cattle   147 head

   Slaughter Cows   132 head

      Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

      1200-1600     70.00-75.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

       800-1200     70.00-78.00

      1200-2000     68.00-75.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

      1200-2000     76.00-80.00

      Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

       850-1200     55.00-62.00

   Slaughter Bulls   15 head

      Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

      1500-2500     85.00-95.00

      Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

      1500-2500   101.00-110.00

   Cows Returned To Farm   17 head

      Medium and Large 1-2, 2 years to aged, 2-8 months bred

       900-1500   610.00-975.00 per pair

   Cows With Calves At Side   2 pair

      Medium and Large 1, 3-8 years old with calves 75-250 lbs

      1000-1300  1200.00-1450.00 per pair

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Source:  Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

         USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA   804.786-3947

         www.vdacs.virginia.gov/markets-and-finance-market-news.shtml

         market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov

Tri-State VA Livestock Auction

  Weekly Auction for Fri Sep 30, 2022

  All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

   Feeder Cattle   987 head

   Feeder Steers   400 head

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300   131.00-140.00

       300- 400   181.00-185.00

       400- 500   155.00-199.00

       500- 600   151.00-190.00

       600- 700   128.00-165.00

       700- 800   132.00-175.00

       800- 900   130.00-140.00

       900-1000          120.00

      1000-1100          113.00

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

       200- 300          150.00

       300- 400   150.00-172.00

       400- 500   165.00-195.00

       500- 600   126.00-143.00

       600- 700   130.00-168.00

       700- 800   130.00-171.00

       800- 900          125.00

   Feeder Holstein Steers   12 head

      Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

       300- 400          115.00

       400- 500   115.00-133.00

       600- 700          111.00

       900-1000   120.00-129.00

   Feeder Heifers   475 head

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300   117.00-121.00

       300- 400   121.00-145.00

       400- 500   110.00-149.00

       500- 600   120.00-155.00

       600- 700   116.00-137.00

       700- 800   131.00-140.00

       800- 900   127.00-142.00

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

       200- 300          123.00

       300- 400   120.00-135.00

       400- 500   100.00-144.00

       500- 600   126.00-141.00

       600- 700   100.00-145.00

       700- 800   108.00-112.00

       800- 900          100.00

   Feeder Bulls   100 head

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

       200- 300          137.50

       300- 400   150.00-194.00

       400- 500   160.00-180.00

       500- 600   120.00-168.00

       600- 700   120.00-142.00

       700- 800   120.00-132.00

       800- 900          116.00

       900-1000          100.00

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

       200- 300          130.00

       300- 400          150.00

       400- 500   135.00-191.00

       500- 600   120.00-150.00

       600- 700   130.00-141.00

       700- 800   116.00-139.00

   Slaughter Cattle   210 head

   Slaughter Cows   145 head

      Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

       850-1200     68.00-72.00

      1200-1600     70.00-79.00

      Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

      1200-1600     81.00-87.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

       800-1200     70.00-79.00

      1200-2000     78.00-80.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

      1200-2000           81.00

      Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

       750- 850     58.00-62.00

       850-1200     60.00-70.00

   Slaughter Bulls   65 head

      Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

      1000-1500     93.00-97.00

      1500-2500    98.00-110.00

      Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

      1000-1500   105.00-108.00

      1500-2500   112.00-115.00

   Cows Returned To Farm   1 head

      Medium and Large 1, 5 years old

      1650              1300.00 per head

   Cows With Calves At Side   4 pair

      Medium and Large 1, 5-10 years old with calves 25-500 lbs

      1000-1500  700.00-1700.00 perp air

   Calves Returned To Farm   4 head

      Black Bulls

       100+       147.00-158.00

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

        

Source:  Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

         USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA   804.786-3947

         www.vdacs.virginia.gov/markets-and-finance-market-news.shtml

         market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov

