Beautifully kept Double wide Manufactured home sitting on .75 acre with great views. This home features an open floor plan with a living room and a den all open to the kitchen. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Multiple Barn Doors throughout the home. Outside there is a covered Front deck and a covered back porch with Mountain views. This home is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $185,000
-
- Updated
