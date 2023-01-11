WCC students compete industrial maintenance program

Twenty-four students recently completed Wytheville Community College’s new industrial maintenance program, which began during the fall semester of 2022.

The program, designed to certify students in industrial maintenance technology, offers certifications in electrical, mechanical, fluid power, sensors, PLC and robotics.

Students completed a semester-long program and were recognized during a ceremony in WCC’s Snyder Auditorium on Dec. 15, 2022.

Perry Hughes, vice president of WCC’s workforce development and occupational programs, said of the industrial maintenance graduates, “These hard-working students came to the program with the determination to leave as skilled workers – ready for the workforce. Each of them achieved that goal this semester, and the group leaves with over 400 work certifications.”

The program is designed to service all industries located in WCC’s service area and will continue to offer introductory training in electrical, mechanical, hydraulics, pneumatics, sensors, PLC and FANUC robotics.

The evening cohort for the program begins Feb. 7 and runs until May 25.

WCC welcomed new students to the industrial maintenance program for the spring 2023 semester, including a partnership with Wythe County Public Schools where a group of seniors are attending and receiving training. There are currently seven high school students who began the new semester on Jan. 3.

Neal King, WCC coordinator of industrial maintenance training, said “There has been a need for this industrial maintenance training in this area for a while now. With BlueStar coming in to the area the need is even greater. I am so proud to be a part this opportunity to help provide training for students to get new or better jobs and service the industry in the area. I am excited to continue my partnership with Wythe County Public Schools to allow students to go straight into the workforce with high end technical jobs.”

During the recent graduation ceremony, students who completed WCC’s automotive and underground power program were also recognized.

The automotive program is a short-term, one-year training program designed for students to learn entry-level skills in each of the eight areas of automotive service and repair. Underground power training is a fast-track, eight-week course for students who wish to learn the fundamentals of underground power.