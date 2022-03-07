4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $379,000

Convenience and all kinds of room! Welcome home to this 4 bedroom 2 bath updated home in Wytheville! Walk your pets up and down the streets and enjoy all that Wytheville has within minutes of your home. Close to the hospital, shopping, schools, restaurants and the interstates, this home offers enough room for your whole family and more. Enjoy the enclosed front porch with a cup of coffee in the morning surrounded by windows and natural light. The primary has it's own bath and a large walk in closet. Both bathrooms and all of the bedrooms have been updated and ready for a new owner. The downstairs boasts a family room with wood stove and a kitchenette. Extra closets, a garage and storage rooms in the basement offer storage galore. Well kept hardwoods, a sunroom out back, some brand new appliances and laundry on the main floor make for ease of living. The outdoor space has a family gathering area, a covered carport, paved driveway and nice yard for the kids and pets to play. Call today!