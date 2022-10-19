 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wall of Honor taking names

Wall of honor

The Wall of Honor in Withers Park is accepting new names. 

 Submitted photo

Do you know someone who has contributed their time and energy to the betterment of this community?

 If so, the Wall of Honor Committee would like to hear from you.

Nominations are now being taken for persons to be honored by inclusion on the Civic Monument located at the Wall of Honor in Withers Park. This award honors dedication and commitment to improving the quality of life in this community with the intention of creating a better and brighter tomorrow.

Candidates must meet the following criteria to be considered for the award:

  • The nominee, living or deceased, must have been born or have lived in Wythe County.
  • The nominee has contributed to improving WytheCounty citizens’ quality of life.
  • The nominee has been recognized as a leader in business, religion, education, government, politics, medicine, arts, philanthropy, etc., thereby demonstrating hard work, diligence, intelligence, ability, and talent.
  • The nominee has brought honor or recognition to WytheCounty on the local, state, or national level.

Residents wishing to nominate a person may contact 223-3505 or email deanab@wytheville.org for further information and an application or download the application and guidelines online at https://www.wytheville.org/wall-of-honor. The deadline for receipt of applications is Dec. 30.

Applications are retained for five years. After that point, if the nominee has not been honored, an application must be resubmitted. Applications currently on file may be updated at any time.

