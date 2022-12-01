Marion grapples with rising calls, fire-EMS staffing

Earlier this month, Marion Fire-EMS medical director, Dr. Peter Bruzzo, urged town council members to consider upping the station’s staff numbers. Last week, the council again weighed his message.

He said both fire and EMS calls have increased in recent years and that he could count on one hand and still have a digit left the number of people who are keeping the department going.

Those people, he said, are “people that if we lose, we are out of business.”

Bruzzo, who is also fire trained, told council members that he’d like to see the station staffed with five to six people at all times, but recommended no less than four, with two of those four being full-time staff.

“You need to have a minimum of four people in that building 24/7. Minimum,” Bruzzo said.

Fire-EMS Chief Richard Keesling said the department’s call volume has increased 15.7% over the last year, with crew members on track to have answered 3,000 calls for 2022 if that trajectory remains steady.

In October, the agency responded to 263 calls, up 16% from the same month last year.

Currently, the station has three full-time staffers with a position open for a fourth, as well as 34 part-time staff members, most of whom are cross-trained in both fire and EMS. Keesling said the department tries to have two staff members, one full-time, one part-time, present per shift.

Right now, the department is meeting the demand, Bruzzo said, pointing to the quick and effective response to a fire that demolished the Past Time Antique Emporium in downtown Marion last spring.

“They saved that block, for sure,” he said, adding that, “It could have been something much different. You have to appreciate that. You have to.”

A problem can arise, though, when a department gets a second emergency call, which frequently happens, Bruzzo said. He noted that Marion Fire-EMS had answered calls for eight vehicle crashes that resulted in a rollover to another agency in the last month, and Keesling added that on Friday, Nov. 4, the department had four calls within 30 minutes.

“There you have it,” Bruzzo said. “That means we have to tone out and get someone from home, and remember, if those several people that I could count on one hand weren’t around, that’s a rollover.”

He said while the calls would get answered and on paper it would look OK, the reality is that it could take a second unit longer to get to the scene.

“If that was a critical, time-dependent call, I would be nervous about that,” he said.

Having additional units already at the station and prepared to answer those secondary calls would shorten that response time.

In October, Keesling said, the agency rolled 13 calls.

Conceding that recruiting and retention has been an issue across the board for most departments, Bruzzo told the council that he hoped the town would consider that level of hiring.

“I would beg of this council to consider that, beg of it,” he said. “I know that that’s not an easy thing; these are hard times, I get it. But, I also get the job that we have to do and I also get how close we’re coming to sometimes not doing it. I can’t be more forward to you than that.”

He said the department was “on the edge…, But, I think we’re at a point right now where if you all were to do something with this it could be corrected quickly.”

He said adding a new position every fiscal year wouldn’t cut it and recommended the town hire enough full-time staff to cover for those who are on vacation, need to take sick time or otherwise be absent.

“I’m saying we need four people in that fire station two months ago,” he said.

Mayor David Helms said he was glad the council had asked Bruzzo to come speak to them.

“We all needed to hear that,” he said, saying the town is at a crossroads.

He’d like the council to consider Bruzzo’s recommendation, he said at the council’s first November meeting.

“I know it’s money, but I don’t know anywhere else that amount of money can be put to mean that much to our citizens,” he said.

Keesling said the department had two strong candidates apply for the open position. A decision on who will fill that position is expected soon.

After having two weeks to reflect on the situation, council members brought the matter back to the table Monday.

Town Manager Bill Rush noted that in the seven years since the fire department and rescue squad merged and became a municipal department, calls have more than doubled. “It’s a big discussion,” he said, adding, “We don’t see this getting better.”

However, he also noted the financial aspect. With salary and benefits, Rush estimated that each new full-time employee would amount to about $60,000 per year.

Using that figure, he noted that two new responders would require an allocation of $120,000 but that likely a third new employee would be needed to cover vacations, sick time and the like.

Councilman Larry Carter observed that all sectors are experiencing staffing struggles, “but,” he said, “this is so very important…. The need is there. Now it’s up to us to do something about it.”

Rush pointed to Smyth County’s plans to open an EMS station in Atkins in January. (Please see a related article in this edition.) He expressed a belief that the new providers would reduce Marion’s call numbers, but he acknowledged that he didn’t know by how much.

Rush recommended continuing the staffing discussion throughout the winter, while monitoring the development and progress of the Atkins station.

Helms added that should the need persist after the first of the year, the council shouldn’t wait to act until next summer when their next budget would be prepared and put in place.