Tigers edge Rebels

In what will go down as one of the wildest high school football games in Southwest Virginia in 2022, Honaker junior Aidan Lowe had the best single-game performance the area has seen this year.

Lowe scored eight touchdowns as the Tigers took a stunning 52-49 non-district win over the visiting Patrick Henry Rebels on Friday night.

If it wasn’t enough that Honaker (5-3) overcame a 21-0 second-quarter deficit against a PH team that entered the night ranked first in regards to the VHSL playoff power points rating scale, Lowe put on a performance for the ages.

He rushed for 212 yards on 19 carries and reached the end zone from 9, 2, 51 and 7 yards.

Lowe caught six passes for 90 yards and hauled in scoring strikes from Parker Bandy that covered 17, 11, 4 and 48 yards.

That 48-yarder gave the Tigers the lead for good with 10:36 remaining.

Lowe was also credited with six solo tackles.

“He is a special football player and young man,” Honaker coach Todd Tiller said. “He had an amazing game and we needed every one of the eight touchdowns he had tonight. When we need a play we call his number and he always answers. I’m so proud of the young man and the team on their performance tonight.”

Elijah Musick also had some crucial tackles for Honaker in a game where offense was the story.

J-Kwon McFail had 251 rushing yards and four touchdowns for PH (5-3), while Eli Delp caught two touchdown passes from Ben Belcher.

Patrick Henry 21 7 7 14—49

Honaker 0 26 6 20—52

Scoring Summary

PH – Goodspeed 94 kickoff return (kick failed)

PH – McFail 25 run (McFail run)

PH – McFail 36 run (Buchanan kick)

H – A. Lowe 17 pass from P. Musick (kick failed)

H – A. Lowe 9 run (pass failed)

H – A. Lowe 2 run (Bandy pass from P. Musick)

PH – McFail 16 run (Buchanan kick)

H – A. Lowe 11 pass from P. Musick (pass failed)

PH – McFail 15 run (Buchanan kick)

H – A. Lowe 4 pass from P. Musick (kick failed)

H – A. Lowe 48 pass from P. Musick (M. Lowe kick)

H – A. Lowe 51 run (conversion failed)

H – A. Lowe 7 run (J. Dye kick)

PH – Delp 18 pass from B. Belcher (Buchanan kick)

PH – Delp 13 pass from B. Belcher (Buchanan kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: PH 19, H 24; Rushes-Yards: PH 47-302, H 34-308; Passing Yards: PH 38, H 223; Comp.-Att.-Int.: PH 4-10-1, H 17-32-1; Fumbles-Lost: PH 2-0, H 1-1; Penalties-Yards: PH 8-65, H 3-30; Punts-Average: PH 4-28, H 2-21