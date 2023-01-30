Tindall twins sign letters of intent with Bluefield University

Two multi-talented Bland County athletes have signed letters of intent to further their education and extend their athletic careers at nearby Bluefield University.

Last Wednesday at Bland County High School, twin sisters Chessie Tindall and McKenzie Tindall, signed their letters in a ceremony held in the school library. Chessie will attend Bluefield with intentions to play soccer while McKenzie plans to play volleyball. Academically, Chessie plans to major in history while pursuing a career as a lawyer. McKenzie plans to major in biology with a career goal of becoming a veterinary technician.

Chessie has participated in soccer, cross country, track and field, and basketball for the Bears. She is one of three Bland County female athletes to advance to state competition in multiple sports (cross country and track and field) during her career. McKenzie has played volleyball, basketball, and softball and is the Bland County volleyball all-time career leader in digs (1,117), kills (478), service aces (126), and blocks (57).

Both girls stated that they chose Bluefield University because of its proximity to Bland County. Chessie noted that Bluefield provided the career field she was most interested in majoring in. Both stated that Ferrum College, Bluefield State, Radford University, Virginia Tech, Concord University, and Emory & Henry were some of the other schools they considered before deciding on Bluefield.

“As a freshman, my main goals are going to be focusing on my academic studies as well as my athletic career,” Chessie stated. McKenzie shared the same thoughts by stating that “I want to give my best effort not only in my athletic ability but my academics as well.”

Both girls stressed family values on a recent questionnaire prior to their signing day.

“I want to thank my mom and dad, Kristyna and Duane DeHart, for giving me the opportunity to be able to achieve something so great,” McKenzie said. “They gave up their time so I could work to get better each and every day. I also thank God not only for this accomplishment but also for everything I have in general. Without the Lord, none of this would be possible. I am most thankful for my Lord Jesus Christ.”

“I want to thank my parents for believing in me every step of the way,” Chessie stated. “They spent endless hours on a field, a court, or a running course. Without their support, I wouldn’t be who or where I am today. I would also like to thank God for every opportunity and accomplishment I have received. I am forever thankful for Him.”

Both girls also made a point to express gratitude for their high school coaches, Joseph Shirey (soccer) and Hunter Romano (volleyball).

“I would like to thank Coach Shirey and all of my coaches through the years for pushing me to be the best possible athlete,” Chessie stated. “It is because of Coach Shirey that I’ve decided to continue my soccer career.”

“I want to thank Coach Romano for teaching me everything I know about volleyball,” McKenzie stated. “If it wasn’t for him, I would not be able to reach this next goal in my life and for that, I am grateful. He’s been the best coach throughout my high school career, keeping me on my toes, and most of all, making me always believe in myself.”

Chessie and McKenzie have both received numerous accolades while being honored at the Mountain Empire District and Region 1C levels. They have also received awards as Bland County Messenger players of the year in their respective sports. Chessie, as a freshman during the 2019-20 school year, was honored as the Bland County Messenger female athlete of the year while McKenzie received the same award for the 2021-22 school year.

On its 82-acre campus, Bluefield University is a private Baptist university located in Bluefield, Virginia near the Virginia/West Virginia state line. It offers 22 majors and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.