Livestock Markets

Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: September 24, 2022

Total Number of Head: 777

Total Sales: $621,573.36

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 686

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 189.00 to 201.00 AVG: 197.00

401-600 lbs 96.00 to 200.00 AVG: 182.00

601-800 lbs 80.00 to 181.00 AVG: 160.00

801-999 lbs 95.00 to 159.00 AVG: 143.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 74.00 to 190.00 AVG: 187.00 401-600 lbs 37.00 to 192.00 AVG: 170.00

601-800 lbs 85.00 to 159.00 AVG: 138.00

801-1199 lbs 70.00 to 115.00 AVG: 92.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 90.00 to 165.00 AVG: 150.00

401-600 lbs 74.00 to 159.00 AVG: 147.00

601-800 lbs 110.00 to 148.00 AVG: 137.00

801-1199 lbs 76.00 to 137.50 AVG: 105.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 88

COWS: 2.00 to 85.00 AVG: 65.00

BULLS: 92.00 to 116.00 AVG: 106.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 24 Sold by Head 30.00 to 190.00

SHEEP: Number of Head: 29 Sold by Pound 95.00 to 152.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 1 100.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 6 1150.00 to 1475.00 AVG: 1325.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 20 625.00 to 1300.00 AVG: 850.00

BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 2 825.00 to 875.00 AVG: 850.00

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND: Number of Head: 1 91.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Thu Sep 22, 2022

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 246 head

Feeder Steers 47 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 182.00

300- 400 182.00

400- 500 173.00

500- 600 160.00

600- 700 140.00-145.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 138.00

500- 600 145.00

600- 700 146.00-149.00

1000-1100 88.00

Feeder Holstein Steers 10 head

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

200- 300 112.00

300- 400 112.00

400- 500 79.00

500- 600 70.00-85.00

600- 700 100.00-108.00

700- 800 109.00

Feeder Heifers 118 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 143.00-147.00

300- 400 132.00-139.00

400- 500 146.00-149.00

500- 600 135.00-137.00

600- 700 133.00-136.00

700- 800 127.00

800- 900 111.00-113.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 140.00

300- 400 128.00

400- 500 141.00-149.00

500- 600 136.00-137.00

600- 700 125.00-127.00

700- 800 123.00-127.00

800- 900 92.00-94.00

Feeder Bulls 71 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

200- 300 165.00-171.00

300- 400 155.00-169.00

400- 500 146.00-154.00

500- 600 120.00

600- 700 116.00-117.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

200- 300 142.00

300- 400 143.00

400- 500 145.00-160.00

500- 600 110.00-150.00

600- 700 121.00-126.00

700- 800 100.00

Slaughter Cattle 99 head

Slaughter Cows 80 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 65.00-72.00

1200-1600 70.00-78.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 81.00-85.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 70.00-73.00

1200-2000 72.00-75.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 55.00-61.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750- 850 58.00-64.00

850-1200 53.00-68.00

Slaughter Bulls 19 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 94.00-100.00

1500-2500 102.00-105.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 107.00-109.00

1500-2500 112.00-114.00

Cows Returned To Farm 25 head

Medium and Large 1, 2-9 years old

885-1325 400.00-1130.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 10 pair

Medium and Large 1, 2-10 years old with calves 50-450 lbs

775-1300 610.00-1400.00 per pair

Calves Returned To Farm 4 head

Black Bulls

100 200.00-285.00

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786-3947

Tri-State VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Fri Sep 23, 2022

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 875 head

Feeder Steers 350 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 177.50

300- 400 165.00-185.00

400- 500 149.00-184.00

500- 600 146.00-185.00

600- 700 155.00-181.00

700- 800 120.00-168.00

800- 900 110.00-126.00

900-1000 110.00

1000-1100 100.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 172.50

300- 400 155.00-190.00

400- 500 169.00-170.00

500- 600 144.00-175.00

600- 700 130.00-150.00

700- 800 153.00-159.00

800- 900 110.00-137.00

Feeder Heifers 375 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 143.00

300- 400 153.00

400- 500 147.00-160.00

500- 600 144.00-148.00

600- 700 129.00-131.00

700- 800 127.00

800- 900 129.00-130.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 110.00

300- 400 130.00-167.00

400- 500 120.00-148.00

500- 600 133.00-143.00

600- 700 120.00-140.00

700- 800 120.00

800- 900 93.00-97.00

Feeder Bulls 150 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

200- 300 171.00-200.00

300- 400 185.00-197.50

400- 500 154.00-191.00

500- 600 130.00-168.00

600- 700 129.00-139.00

700- 800 112.00-120.00

800- 900 109.00-119.00

900-1000 95.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

200- 300 117.50-135.00

300- 400 135.00-170.00

400- 500 142.00-167.00

500- 600 130.00-150.00

600- 700 125.00-132.00

700- 800 125.00-130.00

800- 900 105.00

900-1000 80.00

Slaughter Cattle 210 head

Slaughter Cows 150 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 68.00-72.00

1200-1600 70.00-74.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 83.00-85.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 82.00-84.00

1200-2000 83.00-86.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 87.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750- 850 60.00-64.00

850-1200 59.00-65.00

Slaughter Bulls 60 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 97.00-104.00

1500-2500 88.00-102.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 107.00-124.00

1500-2500 111.00-124.00

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786-3947