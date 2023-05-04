On April 29, George Wythe High School joined 131 of the top quiz bowl teams from small public high schools at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare Chicago for the 2023 Small School National Championship Tournament to determine who was the best.

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.

The team, in the Traditional Public Schools Division, was captained by Mason Mabry, who was joined by Charla King, Ivy Lin, Eden Miller, Kendra Nguyen, Charlotte Phillips, and Samuel Wilner. The team was coached by Doug Campbell, Jennifer Ferguson, and Jonathan Powers, who was assisted by Lorna King.

George Wythe was one of four Virginia teams competing at the national championship.

George Wythe began the preliminary rounds with a seven-game winning streak, in which they defeated Indian Hill from Cincinnati, Ohio; Williamston from Michigan; Macomb B from Illinois; Southwestern C from Piasa, Illinois; Belgreen from Russellville, Alabama; Bayless from St. Louis, Missouri; and Glasgow B from Kentucky. They finished the preliminary rounds with a 8-2 record, which qualified them for the playoffs.

There were some tense moments. George Wythe defeated Bayless from St. Louis, Missouri, by the narrow margin of 220-200 during round 8 and suffered a heartbreakingly narrow loss to Benjamin Logan from Bellefontaine, Ohio, 250-235 during round 15.

George Wythe was on the brink of elimination when they defeated Cottondale A from Florida in round 17 to stay alive. Unfortunately, they lost to Danville, Kentucky, ending their shot at the title.

George Wythe High School finished in 13th place in the Traditional Public Schools Division.

The Traditional Public Schools Division champion was Fair Grove R-X School Fair Grove, Missouri. The Open Division champion was the A team from BASIS Independent McLean McLean, Virginia.

The 2023 Small School National Championship Tournament (Traditional Public Schools Division)'s field featured 77 teams from 20 states.