Grand jurors will now consider the case of a Bland County man who was arrested in March after police executed a search warrant at his Bland residence and reported finding drugs and guns.

If he’s indicted, 56-year-old Jimmy Mack Brown will stand trial in Bland County Circuit Court on March 18 charges of possessing drugs with the intent to manufacture/etc. and possessing guns with drugs.

The charges were sent to a grand jury last week.

In a criminal complaint, a Bland County Sheriff’s Office investigator said methamphetamine and 10 firearms were found during the search at 716 Whackertown Drive.

Also on July 12, Brown was convicted in his absence of an April 7 driving while intoxicated charge. He was sentenced to serve 10 days in jail, placed on probation for a year, fined $250 plus $246 in court costs, and ordered to complete an alcohol safety and awareness program at his expense.

An additional charge of drinking while driving was dropped.

In another case, July 10 charges of DWI and drinking while driving (two counts) against Brown were also dropped.

In other matters heard on July 12 in Bland County General District Court:

A Dec. 1, 2022, charge of accessory-drug possession against Angela Renae Ford of Richlands was certified to a grand jury for consideration.

Ford was convicted of obstructing justice and fined $250 plus $112.25 in court costs. An improper or fictitious registration, title or plates charge was dropped along with a Dec. 14, 2022 failing to appear in court charge.

Roger Craig Bryant of Elk Creek was convicted of an Oct. 21, 2021, misdemeanor destruction of property charge, which was reduced from felony firearm larceny.

Bryant was given a one-year suspended sentence and placed on supervised probation for a year. He was also assessed $101 in court costs. A Dec. 14, 2022, failing to appear in court charge was dropped.