A Lebanon, Va man is in custody following a Monday night police chase.

Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler said in a release that the pursuit began after a deputy attempted to stop the driver of a Cheverolet Trailblazer displaying improper license plates at the Burger King in Marion.

The release said the pursuit, which began around 11 p.m., transitioned onto Interstate 81 toward Washington County at speeds of up to 100 mph. Smyth and Washington County deputies used a "PIT" maneuver to stop the vehicle and apprehend the driver.

According to the release, the driver, 46-year-old Chirstopher John Tiller, was transported to Bristol Regional Hospital. It is unclear what Tiller was treated for.

Tiller is charged with reckless driving, eluding police, driving on a revoked license following a DUI, possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession a firearm while in possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug.

No additional details are available at this time.