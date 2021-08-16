 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $136,500

3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $136,500

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $136,500

This charming, recently remodeled home has the country setting you've been looking for. Situated minutes from the town of Fort Chiswell, this home has an acre lot with plenty of outdoor entertainment. Recent updates include a newer roof and vinyl windows. Inside you'll find a spacious kitchen, laminate floors and knotty pine finishes. The beautiful full bath offers timeless finishes including a claw-foot tub. Schedule your showing today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics