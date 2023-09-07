In the book of Hebrews, the phrase "better than" is used to highlight the superiority of Jesus Christ over various aspects of the Old Testament. It is not just a simple comparison; it is a powerful declaration of his unmatched greatness. Jesus is proclaimed as better than Moses, the law, the prophets, the angels, and even the tabernacle and temple.

Before the coming of Christ, Moses was considered the greatest leader and prophet of the Israelites. However, Jesus supersedes Moses in his role as the ultimate deliverer and mediator. While the law and the prophets served as critical means of communication between God and his people, Jesus transcends them by fulfilling their purpose. Through his sacrificial death, Jesus becomes the ultimate atonement for sin, rendering the need for earthly sacrifices obsolete.

When comparing Jesus to the angels, we can appreciate the significant role they play in God's plan. However, Jesus is far greater. No angel possesses the power to forgive sin or grant eternal salvation. Jesus alone has the authority to intercede for us and reconcile us with God. He is the embodiment of divine mercy and grace.

Likewise, the tabernacle and temple were the physical manifestations of God's presence among his people. The rituals and sacrifices offered within them were necessary for seeking forgiveness and approaching God. However, with the arrival of Jesus, the veil that separated humanity from the Holy of Holies was torn, symbolizing the direct access we now have to God through faith in Christ. Jesus replaces the need for a physical temple, as he himself becomes the dwelling place of God's Spirit within believers.

These comparisons serve to highlight the extraordinary superiority of Jesus Christ. He is not just better than these elements of the Old Testament; he surpasses them in every way. Through his life, death, and resurrection, Jesus brings fulfillment, redemption, and unceasing communion with God. He is the ultimate revelation of God's love and the perfect mediator between God and humanity.

If you are not a Born-Again Christian here are the ABCs to salvation:

Admit you are a sinner in need of a savior.

Believe that Jesus died for you and has risen again from the dead.

Confess your sins to God and ask His forgiveness.