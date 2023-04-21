The investment is significant, but it’s one with lifesaving potential. Thursday evening, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors OK’d entering a $9.5 million contract for a new radio system for first-responders.

During the same meeting, the supervisors approved a financing plan for the Motorola Solutions system.

The agreement between the county and Motorola includes an additional $3 million for post-warranty maintenance that will take place in years 4-10 of the initial contract. The existing public safety communications system has been in use for about 15 years and came with problems at its installation. Supervisors’ Chairman Charlie Atkins acknowledged that he was gun shy after the experience with the existing system.

Tin cans strung together might have worked better, he said.

Atkins recalled that a second crew had to be brought in to finish installation and the price got upped.

A county news release also the current system “is becoming obsolete in its soft- and hardware.”

Emergency Service Coordinator Curtis Crawford, who is managing this project, assured Atkins that this contract comes with insurance. He also noted that Motorola brings a sound track history to the table, including handling Virginia’s radio system.

Smyth officials and Motorola also plan weekly calls to iron out any issues, Crawford said.

Supervisor Phil Stevenson, who also recalled the problems with current system, said he doesn’t like spending such money, but called the communications system a serious matter.

Motorola was established in 1928. A global company, in 2022, Fortune magazine recognized the company as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies, while Newsweek named it one of America’s Most Responsible Companies.

Smyth officials have also noted the advantage of having a Motorola service team in nearby Wytheville.

Crawford told the supervisors that, with updates, Roanoke has been using the same Motorola system since 1985.

Motorola representatives at the Thursday meeting noted that the radio system should allow users to communicate 95% of the time on mobile radios and 93% of the time on portable radios.

First-responders have frequently complained that the current system doesn’t work in parts of the county and that communication between agencies can be challenging, putting their safety and that of citizens at risk.

“The safety of our end users and the citizens were put first and we have accomplished our goals,” said Crawford in the release.

A new radio system has been on the county’s agenda for about a year as officials have worked through studies of needs, requests for proposals, and evaluations. The process, the release said, has included input from all the emergency services agencies in the county, including law enforcement, fire, and EMS, as well as the school system, which uses the radios to communicate to its buses.

The final development phase is expected to begin soon with an expected completion date of April 2025.

As the county has worked to select a radio system, officials have also pursued a financing plan for the project. They’ve worked with Davenport & Company, which has served as the county’s financial advisor for about 25 years.

Davenport noted that the county can “comfortably afford the $10MM Radio Project with a minimal corresponding Equivalent Real Estate tax increase of 1¢.” Through Davenport, the county sought loan proposals from more than 100 local, regional and national banks.

At Thursday’s meeting, Roland Kooch Jr., a senior vice president for Davenport, recommended the supervisors go with Truist bank’s proposal. With fixed rates and an ability to pay off the debt early, Truist also offered one of the lowest interest rates. Based on the loan’s length, the rates varied from 3.63% to 3.86%.

The county, Kooch said, has built up its reserves and handled its finances conservatively, putting it in a good position for borrow this money.