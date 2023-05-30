Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

County Treasurer Lori Guynn told Supervisors that she hopes to be finished this week with tax rebates.

The process to work through the rebates was a bigger load than anyone imagined, she said, with the batch mailed on May 23 marking a bit over 10,000 rebates sent out. She told county leaders, though, that her office is nearing the end of the alphabet.

“We’re getting there,” she said.

The job required four part-time contractors coming in to work in the evenings and on Saturdays.

Also at the May 23 meeting, Supervisors held a public hearing on the tax levy for 2023 and another public hearing on the upcoming fiscal year’s budget.

The tax rates for 2023 will be unchanged, with real estate at 51 cents per $100 valuation and personal property at $2.22.

County Administrator Stephen Bear pointed out to Supervisors that Wythe’s rates for personal property taxes remain the lowest of surrounding counties. Grayson County’s rates are the next lowest, he said, at 54 cents per $100 of valuation. Bland County is at 60 cents per $100. Smyth and Pulaski are each at 74 cents per $100.

The proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 will drop by $25 million to $117.3 million – nearly 18 percent. Most of those funds are accounted for by a $25 million decrease in the school’s capital improvements budget.

Board chair Brian Vaught pointed out that while the school budget is going down 27 percent on paper, operational costs are increases by $825,000.

Vaught also applauded the schools on the receipt of a $5.4 million construction grant for the Scott Memorial Middle School project. That money will be tacked on to be accounted for in the finalized spending plan.

Vaught said it’s amazing that the first new school built in Wythe County in 21 years will end up being a $27 million building that costs the county just $9.3 million.

The chair praised the leadership of school Superintendent Wes Poole, pointing to the accomplishments possible by people invested in the areas they serve.

“It’s nice to have local people in local spots,” he said.

The biggest jumps in the proposed budget are in public works, which would see a 23 percent increase or $1.9 million, and in health and welfare, which would realize a 10.21 percent increase of $939,495.

The school budget dropped by a proposed 27 percent from $81.2 million to $59.2 million.

In other news, Supervisors handed out around $2,000 to the Lead Mines, Barren Springs and Max Meadows fire departments to help each make it through the final month of the fiscal year. Assistant County Administrator Matt Hankins explained that the three departments were struggling as electric, fuel, heat and operational costs have increased, impacting their budgets.