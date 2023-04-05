From hatching chicks this month in Chilhowie to helping find a new building for the Saltville branch, the county’s library system plans to engage citizens throughout the spring and summer.

Library Director Rose Likins recently detailed some of the upcoming activity plans for the board of supervisors. Of high priority for the supervisors was approving an architectural proposal to study possible future sites of the Saltville Public Library.

The Saltville branch is now housed in an about 80-year-old building that has experienced flooding, HVAC system and ventilation problems, and insect infestations. Perhaps most importantly, Likins has previously said, “It was always too small” for its collection and programming needs.

Last year, the Appalachian Regional Commission awarded Smyth County $80,000 “to analyze spatial needs for a new and expanded Saltville Library, including cost estimates and a recommended location for the improved facility design.”

At their last meeting, the board of supervisors OK’d executing an $81,532 agreement with Enteros Design of Richmond.

A letter from Enteros Design to County Administrator Shawn Utt said the company will work with library staff, stakeholders and community members “to establish the desired services and amenities for the library.”

Enteros will evaluate potential sites, narrowing the list to three for more detailed analysis, and, ultimately, present the results and a recommended site. The letter noted, “A concept design will be developed to illustrate how the preferred option can accommodate the library building program. Budget estimates will be provided and the results of the study will be compiled in a Preliminary Architectural Report.”

With that report in hand, Utt has said construction grants can be sought for the next steps.

Connecting PeopleThe Smyth library system has also been invited to be one of 10 libraries to take part in a digital inclusion project to help people newly connected to the internet to find affordable services and devices and learn how to best use their access.

The library, Likins said, hopes to partner with churches, the housing authority, and other institutions to “go where people are.”

Over time, she said, the library will apply for a larger grant to expand the effort.

Chicks and Turtles April brings Citizen Science Month, and the library plans to mark the occasion with a variety of projects to engage folks in making and recording observations.

In Chilhowie, students and library patrons will get to observe the process of hatching chicks from eggs using an incubator.

In the Marion and Saltville branches, the emphasis will be on turtles. Playing a key role will be Sassy, the Saltville branch’s resident yellow-bellied slider.

Homeschool StorytimeLikins also reported that the popular Storytime program has been expanded to include one specifically set up for homeschool students on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. As many as 27 students have attended, she said, and as the families get to know one another, they are organizing special study groups to work together.

Heirloom

Seed ExchangeHoused at the Chilhowie branch, the library’s heirloom seed collection is again open for gardeners.

Just last week, Likins said, a woman brought two grocery bags filled with heirloom seeds from her garden that will be added to the collection as were seeds from Thomas Jefferson’s gardens at Monticello.

This year, the Chilhowie Garden Club is working with the library to offer special programs on growing from seeds. The “Growing Together” classes will take place throughout April on Fridays from 1-2 p.m. at the Chilhowie library.

Fire DancersOn June 3, the library system will kick off its annual summer reading program with a luau at the wave pool in Saltville. On hand for the event, Likins said, will be a group of fire dancers.

Other summer reading programs will feature a magic show and caricaturist.

Greater AccessWork is under way, Likins said, for the county library to join the Holston Associated Libraries (HAL) consortium in late June. That consortium includes the libraries of Emory & Henry College and King University as well as the Washington County Public Library and the Tazewell County Public Library. It will give library users access to more than half a million additional resources. As members, the Smyth library will be able to borrow from those libraries, share library technology, and collaborate with the other libraries’ staffs. A weekly delivery service will bring requested items to the county’s libraries.