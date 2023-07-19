Washington County Building and Development Services Department announced its new Same-Day Permitting service. The department has created a same-day permit application for small construction projects. Small construction projects would consist of home additions, alterations, accessory structures, or decks that are 400 square feet or less.

“This new permit process will allow homeowners to get smaller projects started and completed quicker,” said Jason McCall, Washington County Building Official. “It’s one more way we are striving to better serve the people who live and work in Washington County.”

Tuesdays and Thursdays are now dedicated for Same-day Permitting. Applications and plans can be submitted between the hours of 8-10 a.m. If the submitted plans are approved, the permit will be ready for pickup no later than 4:30 p.m. the same day.

“This is a great opportunity to provide additional services that are customer friendly and efficient,” said Saul Hernandez, chairman of the board of supervisors.

For more information, call the Washington County Building and Development Department at 276-525-1320.