ASD and Food Country partner to support farmers, offer local beef

Appalachian Sustainable Development (ASD) has partnered with Food Country USA in a pilot project to provide fresh, local beef to consumers in the region.

In early 2022, ASD’s Appalachian Harvest Food Hub staff worked closely with Brandon Jones, owner of Jones Cattle in Lee County, to pilot an expansion of the food hub's offering of beef into current markets. With a goal to reduce the carbon footprint of cattle hauling in the production phase of meat processing, ASD worked with Jones to coordinate getting cattle to Double L Meat Processing, a local meat processing facility in Lee County. Double L Meat Processing became a USDA certified and inspected facility in April.

Currently, Food Country USA in Duffield is carrying Appalachian Harvest Beef in their fresh meat department for purchase. In partnership with ASD, the Food Country USA meat department staff has shared their expertise with ASD to ensure that the pilot has a strong foundation for success as the program scales up. In the coming months, ASD will work with Food Country USA to provide local beef to additional store locations in the region.

Mark Brown, Director of Store Operations at Food Country USA, said, “Our fantastic partnership with Appalachian Harvest with close to home, fresh beef is another step in keeping high quality meats and produce readily available to our customers.”

This new brand line within ASD’s Appalachian Harvest Food Hub, sets a natural path for the large number of livestock farmers that ASD aims to bring to larger scale markets over the next few years.