Local names shine in college

Hamilton Campbell and Brandon Brown are freshmen navigating the world of NCAA Division II basketball at schools in North Carolina and more than holding their own.

Campbell is averaging 5.0 points, 3.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game for the South Atlantic Conference’s Lenoir-Rhyne Bears. His high school hoops career featured stops at George Wythe, Grundy and Moravian Prep.

“My freshman season has been going pretty well,” Campbell said. “Lots of ups and downs, but I’ve been playing well and just thankful I’m playing quality minutes as a freshman and impacting the game.”

His first collegiate experience was Lenoir-Rhyne’s upset win over Atlantic Coast Conference member Louisville in an exhibition game on Oct. 30. Campbell had five points and two rebounds in that 57-47 stunner.

“The biggest learning experience for me so far this season is just understanding to enjoy the game,” Campbell said. “Lots of athletes get caught up in winning and losing and lose the confidence and joy they used to play the game with. I’ve made it a point to enjoy the journey and trust the work I’ve put in and let God handle the rest.”

Campbell collected six points, four assists and two rebounds in Saturday’s loss to Catawba.

“Hamilton has been a big part of what we do offensively,” said L-R assistant coach Trey Johnson. “His ability to create for others has been much needed for our team. He has had to do a lot for a freshman and he has done a good job of handling it. … The thing that impresses us most about his game is his play-making ability. He has a natural feel of making plays for others. Hamilton is also one of our hardest workers and it rubs off on his teammates.”

Meanwhile, Brown is putting up 6.8 points and 1.7 rebounds per game for the Lees-McRae Bobcats of Conference Carolinas. He prepped at both Tennessee High and West Virginia’s Teays Valley Christian.

"I would say it has gone pretty well," Brown said. "I have adjusted quickly to all the new changes and met some great people. The biggest thing I have learned coming from high school to college is how much more physically demanding the game is. You have to be in the best shape in order to play at any level."

He went for 10 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in Saturday’s victory over Erskine. He’ll be back in Bristol on Saturday when Lees-McRae plays the King University Tornado.

“Brandon’s my best friend and we’ve known each other for about six years,” Campbell said. “We both played for the same travel team and work out together almost every day throughout the summer. It’s no surprise to me he’s playing this well. He puts the work in to do so. I couldn’t be happier for him.”

Roanoke duo

Jack Campbell and Wyatt Sage, a Rural Retreat grad now wrestling for Roanoke College, collected medals at the Jim Crytzer Invitational on Saturday in Lexington, Virginia.

Campbell placed fifth in the 165-pound weight class. His most memorable win was a pin of Southern Virginia’s Ricardo Diego in the quarterfinals and he nabbed fifth with a 7-1 decision over Roanoke teammate Jack Bobeck.

Meanwhile, Sage had a sixth-place showing at 197 pounds.