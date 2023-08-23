As we go into a new month, activities continue to attract folks to the Wythe County Public Library at 300 E. Monroe St. in Wytheville.

First is the popular gaming gathering, Dungeons and Dragons, on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. This activity just keeps growing.

The four-week Sercap Inc. program continues on its third of four Thursdays next week, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn how to change your mindset and improve your life and business. Further information is available by calling the library at 276-228-4951.

The Twisted Stitchers knitting group meets on Friday at 2 p.m.

As you can see below, there are lots of new materials at the Wythe County Public Library ready for you to peruse and check out:

Non-Fiction: “The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean” by Susan Casey: “Prisoners of the Castle: An Epic Story of Survival and Escape from Colditz, the Nazi’s Fortress Prison” by Ben Macintyre; "The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece" by Tom Hanks; "The Teachers: A Year Inside America's Most Vulnerable, Important Profession" by Alexandra Robbins; "Tell Me Everything: The Story of a Private Investigator" by Erica Krouse; "What Fresh Hell Is This? Perimenopause, Menopause, Other Indignities, and You" by Heather Corinna; "Nolo's Encyclopedia of Everyday Law: Answers to Your Most Frequently Asked Legal Questions"; "The Summer of 1876: Outlaws, Lawmen, and Legends in the Season That Defined the American West" by Chris Wimmer; "Under the Eye of Power: How Fear of Secret Societies Shapes American Democracy" by Colin Dickey.

Fiction: “The Militia House” by John Milas; “The Sweetheart List” by Jill Shalvis; “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager; “Wildwood Magic” by Willa Reece; “The Whispers” by Ashley Audrain; “The Last Sinner” by Lisa Jackson; “How Can I Help You” by Laura Sims; "The Last Heir to Blackwood Library" by Hester Fox; "North of Nowhere" by Allison Brennan; "Nemesis" by Wilbur A. Smith; "Such Kindness" by Andre Dubus; "Light Bringer" by Pierce Brown; "Palazzo" by Danielle Steel; "The Peach Seed" by Anita Gail Jones; "The Ocean Above Me" by Kevin Sites; "The First Ladies" by Marie Benedict; "Silver Nitrate" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia; "Looking Glass Sound" by Catriona Ward; "The Lone Ago" by Michael McGarrity; "The Librarianist" by Patrick deWitt; "Live to See the Day: Coming of Age in American Poverty" by Nikhil Goyal; "Zero Days" by Ruth Ware; "The Spider" by Lars Kepler; "Mister Magic" by Kiersten White; "Swamp Story" by Dave Barry; "The Woods Are Waiting" by Katherine Greene

Graphic Novels: “Lore Olympus Volume 4” by Rachel Smyth; “My Hero Academia: Volume 1” by Kohei Horikoshi.

Audiobooks: “Flags on the Bayou” by James Burke.

Board Books: “Just in Case You Ever Wonder” by Max Lucado.

Young Readers: “Paw Patrol: Pirate Pups!” by Ursula Ziegler; “Paw Patrol: Puppy Birthday to You” by Fabrizio Petrossi; “Paw Patrol: Itty Bitty Kitty Rescue” by Fabrizio Petrossi; “Restart” by Gordon Korman; “The Endermen Invasion” by Winter Morgan; “The Mother Goose Diaries” and “Queen Red Riding Hood’s Guide to Royalty,” both by Chris Colfer; “Battle for the Zephyr Badge” by Jennifer Johnson; “Go West, Young Ash,” “The Chikorita Challenge” and “Prepare for Trouble,” “Ash to the Rescue” and “Ash Ketchum, Pokémon Detective,” all by Tracey West; “Secrets of the GS Ball” and “All Fired Up,” both by Jennifer Johnson; “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl; “A Very Scary Cave” by Kari Gibson.

Young Adult: “Thank You for Coming to My TED Talk: A Teen Guide to Great Public Speaking” by Chris Anderson.

