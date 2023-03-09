Negotiations are under way to replace the radio system that allows the county’s law enforcement, firefighters and EMS personnel to communicate with dispatchers and one another. Officials are united that the system needs to be upgraded and are working with their financial advisors to develop a plan to pay for the system that is anticipated to carry a price tag of $10 million to $15 million.

Last month, the board of supervisors agreed to a Public Safety Committee recommendation to begin negotiations with Motorola Solutions on its proposal.

As the supervisors voted on the recommendation, Vice Chair Lori Deel, who serves as the Public Safety Committee chair, said the county is working to build a sound project. “We’re not putting a Band-Aid on it,” she said.

According to Curtis Crawford, the county’s public safety coordinator, Motorola was one of three proposals officials received after they issued a request.

Due to ongoing negotiations the specifics of Motorola’s proposal haven’t yet been made public, but Crawford said the company got the recommendation because of the longevity of its products, officials’ familiarity with Motorola as a company, and the proximity of an office in Wytheville, which would be expected to facilitate service.

The final cost, Crawford said, is one of the points being negotiated. However, he did note that projected costs are coming in lower than an earlier study estimated.

Crawford expects that a final agreement will be presented to supervisors for their consideration in mid-April.

Also at the board’s April 13 meeting, supervisors plan to hold a public hearing on financing the radio system’s cost.

In recent months, supervisors have twice met with David Rose of Davenport Associates, which has served as the county’s financial advisor for years. Rose has told officials that the county is good shape financially and is solidly rated so he expects banks to offer favorable borrowing terms. A request for bank proposals was scheduled to be sent out last week with responses due March 22. Rose plans to evaluate the proposals and recommend one to supervisors April 13.

For the multi-year project, County Administrator Shawn Utt said between $1 million and $1.5 million will be needed in about three months with larger amounts later.

Crawford has said the system should be operational in 2025 or 2026.

With the current system first-responders with different agencies can have trouble communicating with one another, but, Crawford has said the new radio system should eliminate that problem.

Officials also believe that the new system will overcome many of the dead zones that now exist in the county and leave first-responders without the ability to radio for help or communicate other needs.

Crawford anticipates the system will have a life of 10 to 15 years.