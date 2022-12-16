Marion, Rural Retreat meet

Marion 60, Rural Retreat 43

Reid Osborne scored 14 points as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes won a non-district game on the road.

J.B. Carroll’s 13 points were also key for the Canes, who took control of the game in the second quarter.

Levi Crockett led Rural Retreat with 10 points.

GIRLS

Marion 54, Rural Retreat 42

Ella Moss and Macy Osborne each scored 15 points as Marion knocked Rural Retreat from the ranks of the unbeaten with a non-district road win.

Rural Retreat (5-1) led 7-6 after the opening quarter, but the Scarlet Hurricanes set the tone the rest of the way. Brelyn Moore led the Indians with 21 points and 14 rebounds.