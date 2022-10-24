A winning Festival of Leaves

We were all winners as the sun filled the Bland County Fairground for the 29th annual Bland County Festival of Leaves on October 8 and 9. The Festival provided individual opportunities to win through several contests including the six duck races along Crab Orchard Creek. Duck race winners were Johnny Goins, Levi Stowers, Bob Thomas, Hunter Stuart, Bryson Fanning, and Phillip King. Special thanks to Bob Thomas for donating his winnings back to the Festival.

The Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce generously donated gift baskets which were presented to the oldest attendee, Libby Conley; the youngest, Waylon Harman; and the person who traveled the farthest, Shannon King, who drove from New York.

A variety of door prizes were donated by local businesses and individuals and given to happy winners at the Festival closing. The happiest was Michelle D. (no last name available) who won the 50/50 drawing.

A gentle reminder to those who enjoyed the Festival -- donations are always welcome and may be sent to Festival Treasurer Sarah Brackens, at P.O. Box 219, Bland, VA 24315. Please make checks to Bland County Festival of Leaves Inc. Your donations ensure the Festival remains an admission/parking fee free county homecoming.

Bland County FOL