Happy Birthday wishes to: Morgan Ratcliff on May 6, Danny Tolley on May 6, Roy Wohlford on May 6, Brenda Linkous on May 7, Doug Suthers on May 7, Katie Cowan on May 7, Randy Lacy on May 7, Laura Beth Richardson on May 8, Brandon Canter on May 8, Larry Groseclose on May 8, Maxie Akers on May 8, Dennis Scott on May 8, Tina Bass on May 8, Don Lowe on May 9, Brett Morris on May 10.

Happy Anniversary wishes to: Eric and Tabatha Callahan on May 6, A.J. and Stephanie Whitlow on May 6, Jay and Tammy Patton on May 7, Misty and Sammy Crigger on May 11.

Deepest sympathy is sent to the family of Shaine Porter.

The Annual Davis Cemetery Dinner will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m. at the Huddle Community Center on Huddle Road. The cost of the meal is by donation. Eat in or carry out is available. All donations will go to the upkeep of the Davis Cemetery. Please come out and enjoy a great meal and good fellowship.

The Rural Retreat Fire Department will have its Spring Barbecue on Friday, May 19, from 4 p.m. until gone. They are taking orders for barbecue by the pound and it will be available hot and ready to eat on May 19, or vacuum-packed freezer ready. This is your choice and for $12 a pound. The menu will consist of hand-pulled barbecue, coleslaw, baked beans and a dessert for $8 a plate. This will be drive through for carryout only.

There will be a Spaghetti Supper Benefit for Jane Ayers Lundy, daughter of Sue Ayers and the late Bob Ayers, on Saturday, June 8, 5 p.m. while supplies last at the Rural Retreat United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The menu will consist of spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and a drink for a minimum $8 donation a plate. To-go boxes and gluten sensitive options will also be available. Jane is currently fighting her third battle against breast cancer and she will be facing chemotherapy, surgery and possibly radiation for the third time. Due to treatment and upcoming surgery, she is unable to work full time and could use our help to assist with her medical and travel expenses.

Rural Retreat UM Church is currently accepting bids for Custodial Services. Bids will be accepted until May 14. Interested parties can find more information on the RRUMC Facebook page, website, or information sheets available outside of the pastor's office. Please submit bits to: ruralretreatumc@gmail.com.

West End UM Church will have a Silent Basket Auction at the Coffee House on Saturday, May 6, 5-6:30 p.m. Beautiful baskets are filled with lots of items. You can join in the fun even if you don't bid on a basket.

Crockett Chapel UM Church Youth will be making apple butter in September and is in need of pint and quart jars. If you any you would like to donate you may contact Trish Crockett at 276-621-4418 or a church member.

Congratulations to Summer Arnold for being in the top 20 percent of all junior and seniors at Emory & Henry College. She along with her parents, Paul and Rena Arnold, attended the Sigma Beta Delta Banquet. Way to go Summer.

Congratulations to Jacob and Makenzie Wynn on expecting twins, a girl and a boy. Jacob's parents are Scott and Crystal Wynn and they can't wait to be Nana and Pop Pop. God bless each of you and spoil them rotten.

I don't even know what to say about this crazy weather. I sure haven't gotten any summer clothes out yet but I sure am tired of wearing my winter coat especially in May.

Prayer concerns are: all the shootings, those still cleaning up from weather devastations, those with Covid or any illness, Clyde King, Sr., Randy Lacy, David Delp, Michelle Fisher, Tony Sult, Rachel Dix, Aiden Buckingham, Raymond Matney, Rabbit Catron, Steve King, Shirley Bartleson, Grant Grubb, Robbie Debord, Mildred Semones, Eric Whalen, David Sheffey, Phyllis Stamper, Jackie Peery, all the unspoken request, all those in the war zones, all first responders, our military personnel, our country, and all your family and friends.

Until next time: When God created mothers, all as lovey as can be, He made one extra special, and saved her for me. God bless each of you.