Change is rarely easy. That’s the case in all aspects of life but it’s especially true as it relates to the legislative redistricting process. Once each decade after the U.S. Census is completed, the Commonwealth of Virginia uses the census data to redraw legislative district boundaries based on population shifts. When the Virginia Supreme Court issued their final order and approved new maps to be effective with 2023’s election, the results provided a couple surprises: Southwest Virginia lost a House seat due to overall population loss, and the district I have represented for the past 12 legislative sessions changed in a significant way.

Since being first elected in 2011 as the Fifth House District’s Delegate, I have been honored to represent the cities of Bristol and Galax, all of Grayson County and parts of Smyth and Washington counties. As a result of redistricting, I will no longer represent any portion of Galax, Grayson, or Smyth. The Supreme Court also renumbered the districts as part of this process, meaning I will now represent the Forty-Fourth District, which will include the City of Bristol, all of Washington County and part of Russell County.

I’ve spent my time in the General Assembly working to engage in the communities I represent so I can best understand the needs and opportunities of the district. This means I have attended well over 3,000 events, meetings, tours, and school programs, and I’ve gotten to know thousands of outstanding Virginians. I take this job very seriously because I love the region I represent.

I was born, raised, and educated here and I want our area to have every opportunity to succeed.

I have sought to carry legislation that will have a positive impact on Southwest Virginia and the people who live here. Working with four separate governors — two from each party — we have collaborated to bring jobs to our region. We broke up the old monopoly system for broadband so that other providers would have a chance to come and serve our area.

After many years of trying, we managed to finally pass a school construction and modernization program, the first to ever receive significant funding. And while the list of legislation could go on, I’ve tried above all else to listen to the community and local government leaders and be responsive to their needs and concerns.

As we transition into the newly drawn districts, I am looking forward to getting to know new parts of Southwest Virginia better and meeting some new friends there. But I will also miss representing some areas where I’ve spent more than a decade working alongside many of you to make things better. I am so grateful for the support I have received to do this job and for the lifelong friendships I have made along the way—thank you.

Our Southwest Virginia legislative delegation will continue operating as a cohesive team to ensure that no part of Southwest Virginia is left behind.