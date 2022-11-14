Region's cultural center plans month of Christmas celebrations

The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace has announced this year's line-up of events for Christmas in Southwest Virginia. The events provide a holiday experience for the whole family.

From gathering the family around the breakfast table to the joy of reindeer games, visitors have a chance to experience the magic of the holiday season in Southwest Virginia.

Visitors are welcome to share in the experience all season long with the Celebration of Lights and Letters to Santa throughout the month of December.

Tickets for designated events are now available for purchase.

Dec. 1-31: Celebration of Lights

The Cultural Center will light up for the holiday season with thousands of lights and decorations.

Dec. 1 - 23: Letters to Santa

Stop by the Cultural Center this holiday season to write a letter and drop it in our mailbox to Santa.

Dec. 1: The Crooked Road Christmas Jam

The Crooked Road Christmas Jam kicks off the events at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace. Dinner will be served from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jams runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Dec. 3: Family Breakfast with Santa

Food includes biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, hashbrown casserole, pancakes, coffee, orange juice, and milk. Reindeer games include making a candy cane scavenger hunt, ornament decoration, letters to Santa, snowball toss, and making reindeer food. Children will also have a chance to take a photo with Santa. Tickets are required for this event.

Dec. 6: Children Photos with Santa

Children will be able to take their photo with Santa. Each sitting will be $10. Families will receive a QR code for access to their photo. This event will run from 4-7 p.m. Tickets are required.

Dec. 9: Happy Christmas Tour with Becky Buller and Nu-Blu

The award-winning bands Nu-Blu and the Becky Buller Band have teamed up to bring audiences the Happy Christmas Tour. The show is expected to be filled with original and classic Christmas songs as well as bluegrass favorites. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are required.

Dec. 13: Children and Pet Photos with Santa

The furriest of family members have a chance on the nice list in a special photoshoot with Santa. Bring children and pets for one last visit from Jolly Old St. Nick before he returns on Christmas Eve night. Each photo sitting will be $10. Families will receive a QR code for access to their photo. This event will run from 4-7 p.m. Tickets are required.