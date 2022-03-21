 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $135,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $135,900

A very neat 3bd/1.5ba home on a large 1.25 acre lot. This home offers a very spacious living room with a fireplace and large deck area for entertaining. This home was previously the old Asbury School that was converted into a residence in the 1980's. Located just minutes from Rural Retreat Lake and a trophy trout stream.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Speed cameras eyed for Smyth school zones

Speed cameras eyed for Smyth school zones

For his decades in law enforcement, Sheriff Chip Shuler isn’t easily surprised by law breaking, but he described himself as shocked by the number of people speeding through school zones. Shuler wasn’t alone. When presented with some of the statistics, county leaders began considering action that would place enforcement cameras in those zones.

Class of 2022 graduation plans set

Class of 2022 graduation plans set

The Floyd County High School Class of 2022 will see the return of Floyd’s traditional graduation format in May, a step toward normalcy the Sch…