4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $185,000

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This 4-bedroom home centrally located in downtown Wytheville, one of southwest Virginia's most desirable towns, is now available and ready for new owners. The amount of space will surprise you with over 1,800 square feet. Home features a large living room and large family room both with brick fireplaces. Lots of storage space throughout. There is a good-size backyard for relaxation & enjoyment with dogwood trees and lots of flowers. Home sits on a corner lot of N 5th & Spiller Streets. Conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, breweries, banks, shops, elementary school and downtown events. With 2 bedrooms and 1 bath located on the main level and laundry hookups in the enclosed back porch, this home could be used as main level living, if needed. SOLD AS IS. Inspections are welcome for informational purposes. This home is perfect for so many, so come and see if it's a perfect fit for you. Schedule your showing today before it's gone.