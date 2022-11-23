Wreath laying ceremony to be held at region's veterans cemetery

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services and community partners will hold holiday wreath laying events on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries, including the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

At the Dublin cemetery, the annual wreath laying ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. in partnership with the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery volunteers and other community partners. There will be a special program with speakers and patriotic music. At the conclusion of the program, volunteers will place a wreath on each gravesite.

Parking is at the Dublin Lions Club (100 Lions Club Road, Dublin VA 24084) with shuttle bus service to the cemetery. Shuttle bus service begins at 12 p.m. There is no parking at the cemetery unless authorized in advance.

The cemetery is at 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin VA 24084.

Additional information available at www.swvavcv.org.

“The commonwealth’s three state veterans cemeteries are beautiful and fitting final resting places for thousands of Virginia’s veterans. We invite all of our fellow citizens to visit the cemetery nearest to their home, participate in our wreath laying programs, and pay respect to all our veterans – many of whom may be family members and friends,” said Virginia Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Daniel Gade. “We especially appreciate the dedication and hard work of the hundreds of wreath committee members and other volunteers who raise the funds to purchase the wreaths and place them at each grave each year in December.”

The holiday wreaths will remain in place through early January.

For more information, visit https://www.dvs.virginia.gov/cemeteries/cemetery-information or contact the cemetery office.