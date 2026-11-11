Flu season arrives early: How to protect yourself, others Nov 11, 2026 2 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With the flu spreading earlier than usual this year, UVA Health infectious disease experts are recommending the flu vaccine along with some precautions to keep yourself and the community safe.kAm“(6’C6 D66:?8 7=F 24E:G:EJ 62C=:6C E92? H6 EJA:42==J H@F=5[ 2?5 H6 H2?E E@ 86E 29625 @7 :E[” D2:5 r@DE: $:7C:[ |s[ 9@DA:E2= 6A:56>:@=@8:DE 7@C &'p w62=E9 &?:G6CD:EJ |65:42= r6?E6C] “%96 36DE H2J E@ AC@E64E J@FCD6=7 2?5 J@FC =@G65 @?6D :D E@ 86E 2 7=F G244:?6]”k^AmkAm%96 7=F G244:?6 =@H6CD 2 A6CD@?’D 492?46 @7 86EE:?8 D:4<] x7 2? :?5:G:5F2= 5@6D 86E D:4<[ :E 2=D@ >2<6D E96> =6DD =:<6=J E@ 364@>6 D6C:@FD=J :== @C ?665 E@ 8@ E@ E96 9@DA:E2=] p?J@?6 e >@?E9D 2?5 @=56C D9@F=5 86E 2 7=F D9@E 6G6CJ J62C H:E9 C2C6 6I46AE:@?D] xE :D 6DA64:2==J :>A@CE2?E 7@Cik^Am People are also reading… Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda Smyth voters convey their priorities Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Susan Smith seeks release 32 years after killing sons Gift of a Guitar: FG4K provides free guitars to Wytheville Minnick School David Hoffmann: Thank you, Dad, and thanks to all the others who have served this great country Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth School Board considers changes to athletic policy for trying out 3 takeaways from Virginia Tech football's loss at SMU How did Virginia Tech football grade in its loss at SMU? Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Virginia Tech men to face Iowa on Tuesday kAm• 25F=ED ed 2?5 @=56Cjk^AmkAm• J@F?8 49:=5C6?jk^AmkAm• A6@A=6 H9@ 2C6 AC68?2?Ej 2?5k^AmkAm• A6@A=6 H:E9 =@?8\E6C> 962=E9 4@?5:E:@?D DF49 2D 2DE9>2[ 5:236E6D @C 962CE 5:D62D6k^AmkAmr@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD 42? 86E G244:?2E65 2E E96:C ?6IE AC:>2CJ 42C6 G:D:E @C 2E 2 =@42= A92C>24J @C 8C@46CJ DE@C6]k^Am kAm~E96C H2JD E@ DE2J 962=E9Jk^Am kAm• (2D9 J@FC 92?5D @7E6?]k^Am kAm• $E2J 9@>6 :7 J@F 766= D:4<]k^AmkAm• r@?D:56C H62C:?8 2 >2D< :? 4C@H565 :?5@@C A=246D]k^AmkAm• r2== J@FC 962=E942C6 E62> :7 J@F 92G6 7=F DJ>AE@>D 2?5 2C6 2E 9:896C C:D<[ @C :7 J@FC DJ>AE@>D 86E H@CD6]k^Am kAm“tG6CJ 24E:@? J@F E2<6 96=AD AC@E64E E96 A6@A=6 2C@F?5 J@F[ :?4=F5:?8 J@FC 72>:=J[ J@FC ?6:893@CD 2?5 E9@D6 >@DE 2E C:D<[” $:7C: D2:5]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda When it came to school services directly impacting children, the Board of Supervisors balked at a proposed budget cut. They’ll talk about thei… Smyth voters convey their priorities With more than 10,200 people casting ballots in Smyth County on Tuesday, voters spoke decisively. They significantly changed the face of Mario… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cal Corona stands still, straddling Leaf, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Corona watches Leaf’s nose to determine when she’s focused and ready.… Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion A veteran familiar to many Smyth County residents will serve as the speaker for next Wednesday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Chilhowie. Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities It is a question almost any wannabe contender in MLB faces: Trade a core player nearing the back end of their club control years, or keep them…