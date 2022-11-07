Poetry competition returns to Lincoln

Do you know a Southwest Virginia high school-aged student interested in poetry or looking to gain or develop public speaking skills?

The Poetry Out Loud competition is returning to The Lincoln Theatre on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.

Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program presented by The National Endowment for the Arts, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the Poetry Foundation.

It encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and dynamic recitation competitions to high schools across the country. This program helps students master public speaking skills and build self-confidence, while also learning more about both classic and contemporary poetry.

Participants should prepare one poem from the Poetry Out Loud anthology found onThe Lincoln Theatre’s website to recite at the regional competition on Dec. 6.

One competitor from the Poetry Out Loud regional competition will advance to the state competition. State champions will advance to the national finals, to take place May

8-10, 2023, in Washington, D.C., where $50,000 in awards and school stipends will be distributed.

For more information and to register, go to https://www.thelincoln.org/poetry-out-loud or call The Lincoln Theatre’s box office at 276-783-6092.