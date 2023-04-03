BASEBALL
Team District Overall
Auburn 3-0 5-1
Grayson County 2-0 4-2
George Wythe 2-1 2-2
Galax 1-1 4-1
Bland County 1-2 3-3
Fort Chiswell 0-2 1-3
Giles 0-3 2-5
GAME RESULTS--
Monday March 27
Rural Retreat 13, Bland County 1(6)
Giles 14, Eastern Montgomery 12
Carroll County 10, Grayson County 9
Tuesday March 28
Auburn 14, George Wythe 0 (5)
Galax 9, Bland County 4
Grayson County 21, Giles 5 (5)
Wednesday March 29
Rural Retreat 9, Fort Chiswell 5
Galax 13, Graham 5
Friday March 31
Giles at Fort Chiswell (ppd)
Grayson County at Auburn (ppd)
Galax at George Wythe (ppd)
Saturday April 1
Eastside at Auburn (no report)
UPCOMING GAMES--
Tomorrow
Bland County at Grayson County
Tuesday April 11
Bland County at Fort Chiswell
SOFTBALL
Team District Overall
Auburn 3-0 7-1
Fort Chiswell 2-0 4-1
Grayson County 1-1 3-3
Galax 1-1 2-2
George Wythe 1-2 1-3
Bland County 1-2 1-4
Giles 0-3 0-6
GAME RESULTS--
Monday March 27
Auburn 1, Blacksburg 0
Rural Retreat 15, Bland County 4
Chilhowie 15, Fort Chiswell 4
Eastern Montgomery 17, Giles 8
Tuesday March 28
Auburn 7, George Wythe 0
Galax 9, Bland County 6
Grayson County 23, Giles 0 (5)
Wednesday March 29
Fort Chiswell 5, Rural Retreat 3
Graham14, Galax 13
Thursday March 30
Bland County at Eastern Montgomery (ppd)
Friday March 31
Giles at Fort Chiswell (ppd)
Bluefield WV at Bland County (ppd)
Galax at George Wythe (ppd)
Grayson County at Auburn (ppd)
UPCOMING GAMES--
Tomorrow
Bland County at Grayson County
Tuesday April 11
Bland County at Fort Chiswell
GIRLS SOCCER
Team District Overall
George Wythe 2-0-1 2-0-1
Auburn 2-0-1 2-1-1
Giles 1-1 1-3
Galax 1-2 1-4
Bland County 0-3 0-4
GAME RESULTS--
Monday March 27
Auburn 2, George Wythe 2 (OT)
Galax 6, Bland County 3
Tuesday March 28
Graham 8, Galax 0
Wednesday March 29
Tazewell 2, Bland County 0
Thursday March 30
George Wythe 4, Galax 0
Giles at Eastern Montgomery (ppd)
Carroll County at Auburn (ppd)
UPCOMING GAMES--
Today
Bath County at Bland County
TRACK AND FIELD
MEET RESULTS--
Wednesday March 29
At George Wythe HS, Wytheville
No report
UPCOMING MEET-
Tomorrow
At PH-Glade Spring HS, Glade Spring