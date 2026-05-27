Seven killed in Memorial Day crashes May 27, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Preliminary data shows seven people were killed in crashes on Virginia roads during the 2026 Memorial Day holiday weekend. kAm%96 ?F>36C :D EH@ 76H6C E92? :? a_ad[ H96? ?:?6 A6@A=6 5:65 :? 4C2D96D @G6C E96 9@=:52J] %H@ @7 E96 72E2= 4C2D96D :?G@=G65 A656DEC:2?D[ 2?5 2D @7 |2J ae[ AC6=:>:?2CJ 52E2 D9@H E96C6 92G6 366? ce A656DEC:2? 72E2=:E:6D E9:D J62C]k^AmkAm%96 72E2= 4C2D96D 5FC:?8 E96 |6>@C:2= s2J H66<6?5 @44FCC65 :? E96 4@F?E:6D @7 pAA@>2EE@I[ q@E6E@FCE[ w6?C:4@[ xD=6 @7 (:89E[ |64<=6?3FC8[ 2?5 !:EEDJ=G2?:2[ 2D H6== 2D E96 r:EJ @7 #@2?@<6] %96 4C2D96D :? w6?C:4@ 2?5 xD=6 @7 (:89E :?G@=G65 A656DEC:2?D]k^Am kAm“t?92?4:?8 E96 D276EJ @7 E96 r@>>@?H62=E9 2?5 AC6D6CG:?8 =:76 4@?E:?F6D E@ 36 @FC E@A AC:@C:EJ[“ D2:5 r@=] y677C6J $] z2EK[ $FA6C:?E6?56?E @7 ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 !@=:46] “(6 4@?E:?F6 E@ DEC:G6 7@C 2 9@=:52J H96C6 E96C6 2C6 ?@ 72E2= 4C2D96D[ 2?5 H9:=6 @FC AC6D6?46 D6?5D 2 >6DD286[ H6 DE:== ?665 5C:G6CD E@ D=@H 5@H?[ 3F4<=6 FA[ 2G@:5 5:DEC24E:@?D[ 2?5 5C:G6 D@36C]”k^Am People are also reading… New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day Saltville, Marion, Chilhowie council races begin to take shape Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport Keesling tapped to serve as Marion Fire-EMS chief Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Baby dies after being left in hot car in Spotsylvania Grant puts Wythe in rare company kAmpD A2CE @7 E96 ?2E:@?H:56[ DE2E6\DA@?D@C65 ~A6C2E:@? r]p]#]t] WrC2D9 pH2C6?6DD #65F4E:@? t77@CEX[ ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 !@=:46 925 2== 2G2:=23=6 EC@@A6CD 2?5 DFA6CG:D@CD @? A2EC@= @G6C E96 a_ae 9@=:52J H66<6?5] sFC:?8 E96 DE2E:DE:42= 4@F?E:?8 A6C:@5[ EC@@A6CD 4:E65 >@C6 E92? a[d__ 5C:G6CD 7@C DA665:?8 2?5 >@C6 E92? `[`__ 5C:G6CD 7@C C64<=6DD 5C:G:?8] u:7EJ\?:?6 5C:G6CD H6C6 2CC6DE65 7@C 5C:G:?8 F?56C E96 :?7=F6?46 Ws&x^s&xsX] $E2E6 EC@@A6CD 2=D@ 4:E65 ade 5C:G6CD 7@C G:@=2E:?8 E96 “92?5D 7C66” A9@?6 =2H]k^Am kAm':C8:?:2 :D 2=D@ 4FCC6?E=J A2CE:4:A2E:?8 :? E96 2??F2= k6>mr=:4< xE @C %:4<6Ek^6>m D62E36=E 65F42E:@? 2?5 6?7@C46>6?E 42>A2:8?] ~G6C E96 9@=:52J[ E96C6 H6C6 cfc D62E36=E G:@=2E:@?D 2?5 he 49:=5 C6DEC2:?E 4:E2E:@?D :DDF65 3J ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 !@=:46]k^Am kAmuF?5D 86?6C2E65 7C@> DF>>@?D6D :DDF65 3J ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 !@=:46 8@ 5:C64E=J E@ 4@FCE 766D 2?5 E96 DE2E6’D {:E6C2CJ uF?5[ H9:49 36?67:ED AF3=:4 D49@@= 4@?DECF4E:@?[ E649?@=@8J 7F?5:?8[ 2?5 E62496C C6E:C6>6?E]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Kyle Busch, one of the most prolific drivers in NASCAR history, died suddenly this week at age 41 during a trip to Charlotte. Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Virginia Tech landed a pledge from one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class on Monday. Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler When anyone asked Chris Paschal if he could help them, the answer was always yes. Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day This coming weekend, Smyth County will once again observe Memorial Day with a full slate of activities in Marion.