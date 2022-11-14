 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glenvar squashes Battle's plans

John Battle High School’s first state volleyball tournament match in nine years was over in less than an hour.

Senior outside hitter Claire Griffith smashed down a dozen kills to go along with 19 digs as the defending state champion Glenvar Highlanders rolled to a 25-8, 25-10, 25-7 victory over the Trojans in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 2 tourney in Salem.

Glenvar (24-0) ran its winning streak to 36 matches and has dropped just one set all season.

Hannah Hylton and Sydney Loder each served five aces in the win.

The Highlanders of coach Mark Rohrback committed just eight errors.

“I was pleased with our overall performance in the match as well playing very clean, high-level volleyball,” Rohrback said.

Mackenzie Smith led Battle (21-9) with seven digs, five assists and four kills. Audrey Chapman added seven digs for the Trojans.

“Glenvar is a phenomenal team that is very talented in all areas,” said Battle coach Brittni Altmann Haderer. “They play at a very high level. I’m proud of what our team has accomplished this year and we will be ready to fine-tune many things of our game to keep improving”

