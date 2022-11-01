Barter announces 2023 season

An all-time audience face is returning to the Barter stage this spring.

During the Oct. 28 announcement of the Barter Theatre’s 90th season, Producing Artistic Director Katy Brown said “Keep on the Sunny Side,” a musical look at the first family of country music, would be back in production this spring.

“Keep on the Sunny Side,” written by retired Glade Spring area doctor Doug Pote, toured internationally with the Barter in previous incarnations.

Set for the Gilliam Stage, “Keep on the Sunny Side,” follows A.P. Carter convincing his wife, Sara, and sister-in-law Maybelle to record with him at the Bristol Sessions, having no idea he is about to change his life, and the world, forever.

Also on tap for the spring season will be “The Last Romance” by Joe DiPietro.

Showing on the Gilliam Stage, “The Last Romance” tells the story of how on an ordinary day in a routine life, 80-year-old widower Ralph takes a different path on his daily walk and discovers Carol on a bench at a dog park. Ralph, with the help of a fictional dog, Rex, begins to woo Carol in this hilarious and heartwarming tale.

The Scottish Play will also be making a spring return to the Smith Theatre. An action-packed adaptation specifically tailored for the Barter stage showcases “Macbeth,” by William Shakespeare.

In the summer, a high-energy musical based on the 1980s hit movie, “Footloose” cuts loose on the Gilliam Stage. The play, like the film, follows Ren as he finds his footing in the rural community of Bomont, a place where dancing is outlawed. The Chicago boy, of course, convinces the town’s teens to dance again, helping heal the whole town along the way.

Also on the Gilliam Stage this coming summer will be “Sense and Sensibility,” based on the novel by Jane Austen. Playwright Kate Hamill gives a fresh, comedic take on the beloved novel as the theatrical adaptation follows sisters Elinor and Marianne in the wake of their father’s death as they face wave after wave of dance partners, dinner parties and great loves amid an English society mad for gossip.

On the Smith Stage this summer is “Skeleton Crew” by Dominique Morisseau and “Country Girls” by Stephen Brown.

“Skeleton Crew” asks the question of what you do when the industry that has supported you, your family and your entire region threatens to close up and go away. Set in 2008 Detroit, where a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure and the livelihoods of a family of workers hangs in the balance.

“Country Girls” tells the tale of two teens who hatch a plot to kidnap a country music star in this laugh-out-loud comedity. Songs will be sun. Shots will be fired and the girls will learn that revenge ain’t all it’s cracked up to be.

In the fall, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” adapted by Christopher Sergel, and “Clue” by Sandy Rustin will premiere on the Gilliam Stage.

Based on the great American novel, “To Kill a Mockingbird” follows young Scout and her brother Jem as they live their lives in Maycomb, Alabama, with their lawyer father Atticus Finch.

“Clue” is based on the iconic 1985 movie and classic board game, providing audiences a hilarious comedy-meets-murder mystery tale set in a remote mansion with six myterious guests assembling for a dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu.

“Misery,” adapted by William Goldman, takes the Smith Theatre stage in the fall. “Misery” follows the captivity of car crash victim and romance novelist Paul Sheldon, stuck in the secluded home of Annie Wilkes.

In the winter, Barter’s Gilliam Stage welcomes a returns of “Miracle on 34th Street” by Vern Stefanic. The musical is one of the most beloved Christmas stories of all time.

On the Smith Theatre stage will be Catherine Bush’s “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” a play set on Dec. 24 in a busy airport as a newly divorced gate agent is trying to keep her holiday spirit as she deals with a host of zany characters flying home for the holidays.

Tickets for Barter’s 2023 Season will be available for purchase to the general public on Jan. 17. Subscribers may book tickets earlier, beginning Jan. 3. Subscription purchases for 2023 are now available to the public.