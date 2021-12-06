 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $184,000

2 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $184,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $184,000

Still under construction!!! But when finish it will be a beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Town of Wytheville boasting top-of-the-line finishes and detailed craftsmanship!!! This property will be completely remodeled with renovations include a new roof, siding, windows, doors, electrical, HVAC, plumbing, insulation, on-demand gas water heater, red oak hardwood floors, as well as a brand new custom kitchen with granite countertops, new bathroom and master bath suite, laundry room, and new deck!!!!! The home sits on roughly .2 acres and will be approximately 1150sqft of finished space with a full walk-in basement that has a ton of potential!!! This one is a gem and won’t last long, so schedule a showing to see this house today!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four more sentenced in unemployment scheme
Crime

Four more sentenced in unemployment scheme

Four more Southwest Virginia residents have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a scheme that netted nearly a half-million dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics