Earth Day will bring folks the opportunity to launch seed bombs via slingshots.

That activity is just one of several that will take place at Hungry Mother State Park in Marion on April 22.

The day will begin with a 9 a.m. trail cleanup. Those who’d like to help clean up litter along trails should meet at the beach to gather supplies and remove trash from various park trails.

At 11 a.m., the seed bombs will be launched.

Noting that local wildflowers are important to this region’s biodiversity, participants in this free program will help create seed bombs and then launch them into some of the park’s wildflower fields. Meet at the spillway to take part.

At 1 p.m. folks can help clean up the park’s lake. Park staff will help participants launch boats into the lake to clean out litter. Previous boating experience is strongly encouraged. Participants may bring their own canoe or kayak or use one of the park’s. Pre-registration for this program is required by 10 a.m. on April 22. Call 276-781-7413.

Throughout April, a number of other programs will take place at Hungry Mother.

Forest Therapy Forest therapy will take place on Mondays, April 3, 10, 17, and 24, at 6:30 p.m.

Master Naturalist Tina Hays, certified in Forest Therapy, will guide an immersive nature experience designed to calm and relax the mind. Meet at Parking Lot 2. Free.

Let’s Get to the Bottom

of ThisOn Friday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m., park staff will light up the water in the viewing pond to help answer questions about what fish and the other aquatic life in the lake. The pond is at the boat ramp off of Mitchell Valley Road. Free.

Wildflower HikeOn Saturday, April 29, at 9 a.m., individuals are invited to Join Master Naturalist Melanie Smith to discover the various spring ephemerals (wildflowers) in the park’s forested hills. Smith will share stories of how some of the wildflowers earned their identities. Meet at the boat ramp off of Mitchell Valley Road. Free.