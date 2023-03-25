2020 New build!!! This beautiful, fully custom home is now being offered on the market. Situated on a gorgeous lot, this home has stunning views of the seven sisters mountain range from the front porch and curb appeal for days, this home is truly a must-see. Inside you'll find hardwood floors, quality craftsmanship, neutral colors, and a dream kitchen. The spacious master suite located on the main level has been totally revamped with a brand new master bathroom boasting dual vanities and a tile walk-in shower. Extra features include: two bedrooms in the lofted upstairs, a fully finished walk-out basement with two bonus rooms and a half bath, and a 2 car garage with an unfinished room overhead. The finished basement and loft could easily be used as an at-home-office, game room, in-law-suite, or movie theatre.